Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix launch new adventure TV show – without Gordon Ramsay

Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are set to return in a brand new TV special without Gordon Ramsay amid rumours that there are ripples between the trio.

The new ITV series, called Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible, is set to follow the two as they ‘attempt to go green’ while visiting different nations, such as Austria, which was named as the world’s greenest city in 2020.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Food and travel is their passion, but they’re just beginning to realise that much of what they love…planes, cars and carnivorous delights come at a cost to the planet.

“So, on this trip, the wannabe green duo are trying to eat, sleep and travel as sustainably as they can whilst seeking out truly inspirational locations and people. Well, Fred is! The Ferrari-loving Italian may take a little more convincing.

“Inspired by his children, Fred has genuinely become more eco-conscious and his concerns were accelerated by watching his beloved Europe burn in 40 degree temperatures this summer.

“Therefore, he’s determined to re-educate, re-cycle and re-engineer his eco-sceptic sidekick in their own backyard. Can they green up their act and become fully petro-flexible modern men, while still enjoying la dolce vita on a rip-roaring food odyssey?”

Gino and Fred have also shared their opinion on the new show, saying: “We’re thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can’t wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.

“We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives.”

At the time of writing though, there’s no word from Gordon but hopefully the band will get back together again soon.

