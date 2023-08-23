Search icon

News

23rd Aug 2023

Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix launch new adventure TV show – without Gordon Ramsay

Joseph Loftus

Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible is set to air in the near future

Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are set to return in a brand new TV special without Gordon Ramsay amid rumours that there are ripples between the trio.

The new ITV series, called Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible, is set to follow the two as they ‘attempt to go green’ while visiting different nations, such as Austria, which was named as the world’s greenest city in 2020.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Food and travel is their passion, but they’re just beginning to realise that much of what they love…planes, cars and carnivorous delights come at a cost to the planet.

“So, on this trip, the wannabe green duo are trying to eat, sleep and travel as sustainably as they can whilst seeking out truly inspirational locations and people. Well, Fred is! The Ferrari-loving Italian may take a little more convincing.

“Inspired by his children, Fred has genuinely become more eco-conscious and his concerns were accelerated by watching his beloved Europe burn in 40 degree temperatures this summer.

“Therefore, he’s determined to re-educate, re-cycle and re-engineer his eco-sceptic sidekick in their own backyard. Can they green up their act and become fully petro-flexible modern men, while still enjoying la dolce vita on a rip-roaring food odyssey?”

Gino and Fred have also shared their opinion on the new show, saying: “We’re thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can’t wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.

“We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives.”

At the time of writing though, there’s no word from Gordon but hopefully the band will get back together again soon.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash

By Joseph Loftus

People don’t actually know what they really look like, professor claims

People don’t actually know what they really look like, professor claims

By Joseph Loftus

Police confiscate smartly dressed dog from ‘intoxicated’ owner

Police confiscate smartly dressed dog from ‘intoxicated’ owner

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Runner finishes last in 400m race as penis keeps falling out of shorts

Athletics

Runner finishes last in 400m race as penis keeps falling out of shorts

By Charlie Herbert

Paolo di Canio fired by Sky Sports Italia because of fascist tattoo

Italy

Paolo di Canio fired by Sky Sports Italia because of fascist tattoo

By Kevin Beirne

‘Deeply shocking’ violence captured on video at protest outside Merseyside asylum seeker hotel

Merseyside

‘Deeply shocking’ violence captured on video at protest outside Merseyside asylum seeker hotel

By Steve Hopkins

Epstein victim says ‘sharks were a welcome alternative’ when trying to escape island

Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein victim says ‘sharks were a welcome alternative’ when trying to escape island

By Kieran Galpin

Gianluigi Donnarumma and partner tied up and robbed in Paris

Gianluigi Donnarumma and partner tied up and robbed in Paris

By JOE

‘America’s Unknown Child’ identified solving mystery after 65 years

America

‘America’s Unknown Child’ identified solving mystery after 65 years

By Steve Hopkins

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

By Callum Boyle

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

By Joseph Loftus

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

America

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

By Steve Hopkins

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

By Joseph Loftus

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

gateshead

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

By Steve Hopkins

PSG players vote for new captain

Football

PSG players vote for new captain

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

This heartbreaking letter from a child to their deceased father is so deeply moving

Scotland

This heartbreaking letter from a child to their deceased father is so deeply moving

By Paul Moore

Leeds lose again and are on course to play Derby in play-offs

Derby County

Leeds lose again and are on course to play Derby in play-offs

By Simon Lloyd

Deontay Wilder taken to hospital after suffering brutal KO against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder taken to hospital after suffering brutal KO against Tyson Fury

By Danny Jones

Betty White dead at 99: Hollywood legend dead weeks before hundredth birthday

Betty White

Betty White dead at 99: Hollywood legend dead weeks before hundredth birthday

By Adam Bloodworth

Sleeping woman’s headphones explode on flight to China

Air Travel

Sleeping woman’s headphones explode on flight to China

By JOE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Mourinho to return to top level of football management

Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Mourinho to return to top level of football management

By Conan Doherty

Load more stories