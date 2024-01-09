Search icon

News

09th Jan 2024

Gillian Anderson wears dress embroidered with vaginas to Golden Globes

Nina McLaughlin

“Literally serving c**t.”

Gillian Anderson has made a splash at the Golden Globes with her bold choice of outfit.

The actress stunned viewers as she rocked up to the event in a huge white dress, but once people started realising what pattern was embossed on it, they fell even more in love.

“It has vaginas on it,” she told Deadline of her outfit before entering the ceremony.

The 55-year-old Sex Education star is known for being one of the biggest sex positivity advocates in Hollywood.

So, it’s no wonder really that she picked the Gabriela Hearst number to strut her stuff on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet.

“For so many reasons. It’s brand-appropriate,” Anderson said when asked why she’d picked the dress.

Unsurprisingly, the daring dress caught a lot of attention online, with people flocking to social media to give their thoughts on her outfit.

“Gillian Anderson said Sex Education may have ended but it is NOT over,” one person put.

A second said: “The vaginas on Gillian Anderson’s dress, ‘oh mother’ isn’t a strong enough word.”

While a third put: “Gillian Anderson wearing a dress embroidered with vaginas oh she is and will always be the moment.”

“Are those vulvas on gillian anderson’s dress… i love her so much,” a fifth wrote.

“10/10. Literally serving c**t,” a sixth said.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Must-watch documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dropping in the UK next week

Documentary

Must-watch documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dropping in the UK next week

By Charlie Herbert

‘I refused to let a dad take my expensive plane seat to sit with his little girl’

‘I refused to let a dad take my expensive plane seat to sit with his little girl’

By Nina McLaughlin

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

5-Word News: Tinder, Volcano, MayPac, Sterling, Safety

5 Word News

5-Word News: Tinder, Volcano, MayPac, Sterling, Safety

By JOE

‘I was crushed by a tree and survived after my beloved dog dug me free’

‘I was crushed by a tree and survived after my beloved dog dug me free’

By Steve Hopkins

Police shoot man dead in Coventry

Coventry

Police shoot man dead in Coventry

By Oli Dugmore

Girl, nine, shot dead after gunman bursts into Liverpool home and guns her down

Crime

Girl, nine, shot dead after gunman bursts into Liverpool home and guns her down

By Steve Hopkins

Brits need to accept they’re poorer, top banker says

Bank of England

Brits need to accept they’re poorer, top banker says

By Jack Peat

OJ Simpson avoids LA over fears he will see his ex-wife’s killer

LA

OJ Simpson avoids LA over fears he will see his ex-wife’s killer

By Danny Jones

Joey Barton could face Government and legal action over social media posts

Football

Joey Barton could face Government and legal action over social media posts

By Callum Boyle

Nemanja Matic goes on strike to force transfer

Football

Nemanja Matic goes on strike to force transfer

By Callum Boyle

‘Devil comet bigger than Everest’ is heading towards Earth

Comet

‘Devil comet bigger than Everest’ is heading towards Earth

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid could be forced to sell star player if Kylian Mbappe joins

Football

Real Madrid could be forced to sell star player if Kylian Mbappe joins

By Callum Boyle

Woman claims her nails are the new ‘blue and black dress’ as major debate is sparked

colours

Woman claims her nails are the new ‘blue and black dress’ as major debate is sparked

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix fans say ‘nuts’ Paul Mescal thriller is leaving them with shivers down their spine

Netflix fans say ‘nuts’ Paul Mescal thriller is leaving them with shivers down their spine

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Watch MMA fighter callously use cheap shot to score brutal three-second knockout

Bakhtiyar Barotov

Watch MMA fighter callously use cheap shot to score brutal three-second knockout

By Ben Kiely

David Beckham fights ‘unlimited fine’ speeding charge with loophole lawyer

David Beckham

David Beckham fights ‘unlimited fine’ speeding charge with loophole lawyer

By Oli Dugmore

Man United’s official Twitter account mysteriously tweets about James Rodriguez during Manchester Derby

James Rodriguez

Man United’s official Twitter account mysteriously tweets about James Rodriguez during Manchester Derby

By Simon Lloyd

Line of Duty bosses ‘draw up plans for 7th series’

Entertainment

Line of Duty bosses ‘draw up plans for 7th series’

By Charlie Herbert

Sabina Nessa: Man jailed for 36 years for murdering London teacher

Crime

Sabina Nessa: Man jailed for 36 years for murdering London teacher

By Steve Hopkins

Training ground scrap revelations prove Robbie Keane was as hard as they come

Republic of Ireland

Training ground scrap revelations prove Robbie Keane was as hard as they come

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories