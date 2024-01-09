Gillian Anderson wears dress embroidered with vaginas to Golden Globes

“Literally serving c**t.”

Gillian Anderson has made a splash at the Golden Globes with her bold choice of outfit.

The actress stunned viewers as she rocked up to the event in a huge white dress, but once people started realising what pattern was embossed on it, they fell even more in love.

“It has vaginas on it,” she told Deadline of her outfit before entering the ceremony.

The 55-year-old Sex Education star is known for being one of the biggest sex positivity advocates in Hollywood.

So, it’s no wonder really that she picked the Gabriela Hearst number to strut her stuff on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet.

“For so many reasons. It’s brand-appropriate,” Anderson said when asked why she’d picked the dress.

Unsurprisingly, the daring dress caught a lot of attention online, with people flocking to social media to give their thoughts on her outfit.

“Gillian Anderson said Sex Education may have ended but it is NOT over,” one person put.

A second said: “The vaginas on Gillian Anderson’s dress, ‘oh mother’ isn’t a strong enough word.”

While a third put: “Gillian Anderson wearing a dress embroidered with vaginas oh she is and will always be the moment.”

“Are those vulvas on gillian anderson’s dress… i love her so much,” a fifth wrote.

“10/10. Literally serving c**t,” a sixth said.