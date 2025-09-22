Four US citizens reportedly killed in Israeli drone strike

The Israeli military have acknowledged that ‘several uninvolved civilians’ were killed.

Four US citizens have reportedly been killed in an Israeli drone strike.

The strike, which took place in southern Lebanon, killed five people including three children, according to the country’s health ministry.

Parliament Speaker Nahib Berri said that four of those killed, including the children and their father, had US citizenship.

Two other people were wounded, including the children’s mother.

The Israeli military say that they were targeting a Hezbollah terrorist who ‘operated from within a civilian population’.

They acknowledged that ‘several uninvolved civilians’ were killed and said the incident is being reviewed.

Parliament Speaker Mr Berri said: “The blood of these Lebanese, including those who hold American citizenship, is a matter for those who were meeting in Naqoura and for the global demonstration that has begun to converge on the United Nations.

“Is it Lebanese childhood that poses an existential threat to the Israeli entity? Or is it the behaviour of this entity, killing without restraint or accountability, that constitutes a threat to international peace and security?”