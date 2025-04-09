Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

The 47-year-old is facing charges of historic sex abuse against a boy and a girl

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has been charged with child sex offences.

The 47-year-old, who won the world title in 2006, is facing historical charges relating to two children who are believed to have been around ten years old at the time.

The first attack is reported to have happened in Glasgow between 1993 and 1996.

Dott is due to appear in court on June 11.

The 47-year-old is facing charges of historic sex abuse against a boy and a girl.

The WPBSA said in a statement: “Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the high court in Scotland.

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment.”

Dott has since been suspended from snooker ahead of this month’s World Championship where he was due to enter the qualifying rounds this Friday.