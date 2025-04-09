Search icon

News

09th Apr 2025

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

Joseph Loftus

Airlines issue statements as Heathrow closed all day after ‘catastrophic’ fire 

The 47-year-old is facing charges of historic sex abuse against a boy and a girl

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has been charged with child sex offences.

The 47-year-old, who won the world title in 2006, is facing historical charges relating to two children who are believed to have been around ten years old at the time.

The first attack is reported to have happened in Glasgow between 1993 and 1996.

Dott is due to appear in court on June 11.

The WPBSA said in a statement: “Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the high court in Scotland.

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment.”

Dott has since been suspended from snooker ahead of this month’s World Championship where he was due to enter the qualifying rounds this Friday.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

Disney+

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

By Stephen Porzio

Orlando Bloom’s new boxing drama gets exciting release update from co-star

Boxer

Orlando Bloom’s new boxing drama gets exciting release update from co-star

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

By Zoe Hodges

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

By Ava Keady

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

Donald Trump

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

By Zoe Hodges

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

By Ava Keady

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

China

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

By Stephen Hurrell

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

By Zoe Hodges

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

Affiliate

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

By Stephen Porzio

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

By Ava Keady

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

Donald Trump

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

The Europa League: Follow all of the quarter-final action live

The Europa League: Follow all of the quarter-final action live

By JOE

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

By Ava Keady

Adult star hospitalised after 50-man challenge goes wrong

Adult star

Adult star hospitalised after 50-man challenge goes wrong

By JOE

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

China

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

By Charlie Herbert

Cinemas send stern warning to Minecraft Movie viewers after theatres erupt into chaos for bizarre reason

cinemas

Cinemas send stern warning to Minecraft Movie viewers after theatres erupt into chaos for bizarre reason

By Zoe Hodges

One of the best action movies of the 21st century so far is on TV tonight

Action Movies

One of the best action movies of the 21st century so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories