Search icon

News

09th Oct 2025

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

Joseph Loftus

It’s believed to have been a targeted attack.

Former UFC fighter , Suman Mokhtarian, has been shot dead.

The ex-MMA fight was shot in a ‘brazen’ and ‘targeted’ daylight attack while taking an early evening walk, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

Mokhtarian was shot in the upper body and was unable to be revived by paramedics.

Police told the SMH that the UFC fighter has links to large scale drug and gun supplies.

He last fought in the UFC back in 2019 but in April this year, he was the alleged target of a gangland hit at a mixed martial arts event in Sydney.

The event was cancelled due to fears for his life.

Superintendent Jason Joyce of Riverstone Police Area Command said: “It’s very brazen, and it’s a shame that this is happening in our community. You’d want to think that in a residential area that people could wander the streets at that time of night and be safe, but we do believe it’s a targeted attack.

“My heart goes out to the family of this victim, and certainly any of the people that witnessed it, [it] would have been a horrific thing to witness, and it’s certainly not something we tolerate in the community.”

Mokhtarian was 33.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

Affiliate

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Best betting offers today – all in one place

Betting

Best betting offers today – all in one place

By JOE

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

Gen Z

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

By JOE

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

Denmark

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

By Harry Warner

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

By Nina McLaughlin

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

sensitive

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

By JOE

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

ceasefire

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

By JOE

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

Affiliate

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

By Jonny Yates

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

Amazon

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

By Sammi Minion

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

Gen Z

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

By JOE

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

Denmark

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

By Charlie Herbert

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

Football

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

By Nina McLaughlin

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

sensitive

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

By JOE

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

ceasefire

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

Load more stories