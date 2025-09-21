Search icon

News

21st Sep 2025

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

Joseph Loftus

Heartbreaking news.

Former Liverpool Women manager, Matt Beard, has died.

Beard, who managed Liverpool Women from 2012 to 2015, and from 2021 til 2025, was just 47.

Liverpool confirmed the news on X, writing: “Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”

Beard also had spells at Millwall Lionesses, West Ham Women, Chelsea Women, and Burnley Women.

Millwall paid tribute to him writing: “Everybody at the club is deeply saddened by the passing of former Lionesses manager, Matt Beard. “We send all our love and support to his family, friends and colleagues across the many clubs he managed at this very difficult time.”

Beard’s brother Mark, who played for Sheffield United and Millwall, paid tribute also, writing: “It is with great sadness that our beautiful Matthew Beard has passed away tonight at 7.28pm.

“He is a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was the most amazing, caring man who was loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet him. We will Love you forever Matt Matt.”

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

sensitive

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

By Joseph Loftus

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

News

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

By Sammi Minion

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

News

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Charlie Kirk’s ‘final miracle’ revealed by surgeon who treated him

charlie kirk

Charlie Kirk’s ‘final miracle’ revealed by surgeon who treated him

By Ava Keady

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

czech

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

By Ava Keady

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

By Joseph Loftus

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

By Joseph Loftus

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Donald Trump

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

By JOE

Charlie Kirk’s ‘final miracle’ revealed by surgeon who treated him

charlie kirk

Charlie Kirk’s ‘final miracle’ revealed by surgeon who treated him

By Ava Keady

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

czech

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

By Ava Keady

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

By Joseph Loftus

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Donald Trump

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

By JOE

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

Spy thriller

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

By Stephen Porzio

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

Dementia

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

By Sammi Minion

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

Football

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

By Sammi Minion

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

By Harry Warner

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

Berlin

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

By Harry Warner

Load more stories