Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

Heartbreaking news.

Former Liverpool Women manager, Matt Beard, has died.

Beard, who managed Liverpool Women from 2012 to 2015, and from 2021 til 2025, was just 47.

Liverpool confirmed the news on X, writing: “Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”

Beard also had spells at Millwall Lionesses, West Ham Women, Chelsea Women, and Burnley Women.

Millwall paid tribute to him writing: “Everybody at the club is deeply saddened by the passing of former Lionesses manager, Matt Beard. “We send all our love and support to his family, friends and colleagues across the many clubs he managed at this very difficult time.”

Beard’s brother Mark, who played for Sheffield United and Millwall, paid tribute also, writing: “It is with great sadness that our beautiful Matthew Beard has passed away tonight at 7.28pm.

“He is a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was the most amazing, caring man who was loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet him. We will Love you forever Matt Matt.”