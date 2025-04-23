Search icon

23rd Apr 2025

Former child star Sophie Nyweide dies aged 24

Joseph Loftus

‘A life ended too soon’

Former child star Sophie Nyweide has died at the age of 24.

Nyweide was perhaps best known for starring in Mammoth back in 2009 alongside Gael Garcia Bernal and Michelle Williams.

In the film she played their child. She also appeared in An Invisible Sign, Noah, and Bella.

Her family paid tribute to her writing: “Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others.

“She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.

“Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn’t save her from her fate.”

The tribute continued, reading: “She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.

“Sophie. A life ended too soon. May it not be in vain. May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better. Yes, we must all protect our children and do better.

“She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marvelled about.

“She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her and she relish from the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being.”

The obituary also explained that Nyweide died on Monday April 14 when she was just 24.

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Nina McLaughlin

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

workplace

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

By Sean Crosbie

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

Emails

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

By Nina McLaughlin

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

Music

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

By Jonny Yates

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

Porn

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

By Sean Crosbie

