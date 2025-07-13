Search icon

13th Jul 2025

‘Fireball’ at Southend Airport after small plane crashes moments after take off

Harry Warner

BREAKING

A small plane has crashed at Southend Airport after it crashed moments after take off.

The plane is believed to be a Beech B200 Super King Air with the Dutch registration PH-ZAZ.

It is believed the plane was heading to the Netherlands and crashed at around 4pm this afternoon.

Videos and images have been circulating online of the incident with witnesses describing the crash as a “fireball”.

Essex Police and ambulance crews are responding to the scene.

ESN Report wrote on X: “Just witnessed a Beechcraft crash on take-off at Southend airport about 40 minutes after a Cessna also left the runway. Thoughts are with those on the aircraft.”

David Burton-Sampson, MP for Southend West and Leigh said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport.

“Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft as well as if there have been any casualties.

A police statement said: “We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.

“We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

EasyJet, who have a base at the airport and run 122 flights per week across 20 routes, have cancelled the two flights scheduled to land at the airport this evening.

