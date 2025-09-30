Search icon

30th Sep 2025

Facebook and Instagram to introduce new £3.99 charge – here’s what happens if you don’t pay it

Joseph Loftus

But happens if you don’t pay?

Earlier this week is was revealed that Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, are rolling out a scheme to allow users to pay a monthly subscription for use of the sites personalised ads.

Understandably, the move has raised concerns about the moral ethics behind targeted ads.

A statement from Meta reads: “This will give people based in the UK the choice between continuing to use Facebook and Instagram for free with personalised ads, or subscribing to stop seeing ads.”

To browse your timelines without receiving personalised ads, you can pay £2.99 a month for website, or £3.99 for iOS and Android.

But what happens if you don’t pay? Well, nothing will change.

If you decide against opting in for the subscription your Meta social accounts will remain exactly the same as targeted ads are already the norm for everybody who is signed up for these platforms.

This does also, however, mean that companies will still be allowed to collect and store your date to market it back to you in the form of purchasable products.

