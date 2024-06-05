Search icon

05th Jun 2024

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Jacob Entwistle

“Surely he can’t go yet?”

Erling Haaland has provided a very blunt response when quizzed on his Manchester City future.

During the 2023/24 season, Haaland was once again of crucial importance to the side, scoring 27 goals & winning the illustrious golden boot in the process as the Citizens steered to a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Since joining in 2022, the Norwegian international has won back-to-back golden boot awards whilst bagging 63 league goals in just 66 games, indicating that he is irreplaceable.

However, when questioned on his future at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland refused to rule out his future possibilities.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2, Haaland stated: “I’ve had two fantastic years and have three years left. That’s really all I can say.”

Then when asked on whether contract talks were ongoing, Haaland remained blunt: “That’s all I can say, what I just said.”

Dynamic duo set to leave Man City in the near future?

Haaland’s teammate, Kevin de Bruyne also refused to rule out a potential exit from the club yesterday, after it was hinted a move to Saudi Arabia could possibly be on the cards this summer.

Speaking to Dutch outlet HLN, De Bruyne spoke on a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League: “At my age, you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.”

When questioned if his family would be open to the move, De Bruyne stated: “For Michele, an exotic adventure is okay. These are also conversations we are increasingly having as a family.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola previously said he would want the potentially departing De Bruyne to finish his career at the club.

“I’d love him to stay, but I don’t know. I heard some links but I don’t know if there’s an offer, I don’t know if Saudi Arabia wants him. I would love him to stay until the end of his career, but everyone is everyone.”

READ MORE:

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge game to Man City this summer

Pep Guardiola set to leave Man City at the end of next season

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

