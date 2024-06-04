Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

Chelsea players are to be left ‘shocked’ by huge new dietary regiments which have resulted in the ban of basic food items.

With Enzo Maresca’s arrival as new manager, he will also be introducing renowned strict dietician Marcos Alvarez to the team, who has previously worked at the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City & Sevilla.

Previously under Juande Ramos at Spurs Alvarez banned huge food staples such as sauce and salt, meanwhile at Leicester City it was fried eggs.

Following the announcement of Maresca, Chelsea players have expressed their excitement of playing under him, including Conor Gallagher, who spoke to Sky:

“Myself and everyone at Chelsea are excited and happy to work with Enzo Maresca. We want to get Chelsea back to where they belong!”

Though despite popular player figure Mauricio Pochettino banning the likes of pizza and chips during his time at the club, there was no prevention of having sauce and salt.

The Chelsea players that are not on international duty return on July 4, with some describing them to be ‘in for a shock’ with Alvarez’s regular check-ups on body fat ratio & diet.

Prior to this, Jamie O’Hara delved into detail on the hugely strict methods Ramos implemented thanks to the guidance of Alvarez at Spurs, revealing on talkSPORT:

“When Juande Ramos came in, he banned ketchup and any sauce. It was dry pasta and chicken and that was for the whole time he was there.”

Funnily, the security guy Alan Dixon, who remains at the club today would “sneak the boys out and get McDonalds”.

Regarding the salt which is set to be banned at Chelsea too, O’Hara said there was “no salt and pepper at dinner.”

It’s evident Maresca is already implementing changes at Chelsea and there could be many more yet as the Blues prepare for the next Premier League & Europa Conference League campaign.

