Search icon

News

04th Jun 2024

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

JOE

Chelsea players are to be left ‘shocked’ by huge new dietary regiments which have resulted in the ban of basic food items. 

With Enzo Maresca’s arrival as new manager, he will also be introducing renowned strict dietician Marcos Alvarez to the team, who has previously worked at the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City & Sevilla. 

Previously under Juande Ramos at Spurs Alvarez banned huge food staples such as sauce and salt, meanwhile at Leicester City it was fried eggs. 

Following the announcement of Maresca, Chelsea players have expressed their excitement of playing under him, including Conor Gallagher, who spoke to Sky:

“Myself and everyone at Chelsea are excited and happy to work with Enzo Maresca. We want to get Chelsea back to where they belong!”

Though despite popular player figure Mauricio Pochettino banning the likes of pizza and chips during his time at the club, there was no prevention of having sauce and salt. 

The Chelsea players that are not on international duty return on July 4, with some describing them to be ‘in for a shock’ with Alvarez’s regular check-ups on body fat ratio & diet.

Prior to this, Jamie O’Hara delved into detail on the hugely strict methods Ramos implemented thanks to the guidance of Alvarez at Spurs, revealing on talkSPORT:

“When Juande Ramos came in, he banned ketchup and any sauce. It was dry pasta and chicken and that was for the whole time he was there.”

Funnily, the security guy Alan Dixon, who remains at the club today would “sneak the boys out and get McDonalds”. 

Regarding the salt which is set to be banned at Chelsea too, O’Hara said there was “no salt and pepper at dinner.”

It’s evident Maresca is already implementing changes at Chelsea and there could be many more yet as the Blues prepare for the next Premier League & Europa Conference League campaign.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

By Nina McLaughlin

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

Football

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Ageing

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

Netflix

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

By Charlie Herbert

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

UK weather

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

By Nina McLaughlin

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Ageing

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

By Charlie Herbert

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

By JOE

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

Borussia Dortmund

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

By JOE

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories