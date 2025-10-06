Search icon

News

06th Oct 2025

Elon Musk urges Netflix users to cancel their subscriptions over new cartoon

Joseph Loftus

‘Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids’

Elon Musk has urged his followers on X to cancel their Netflix subscriptions because of the platform’s so-called ‘woke bias’.

Just last week, Musk announced that he had cancelled his Netflix subscription before calling on his followers to do the same.

Musk claimed that Netflix was ‘sexualising children’ and pushing ‘transgender propaganda’, reports Metro.

One of the shows that sparked his anger was Dead End: Paranormal Park which was released in 2023 and featured a transgender teenager.

Musk also criticised the new Netflix Transformers Earthspeak, responding to a clip from the show showing a robot speaking to a non-binary child about people who aren’t ‘female or male’.

In another clip, the robot is referred to as ‘they/them’ by the child.

Musk said cancelling Netflix was the only way to protect ‘the health of your kids’.

Apparently Netflix is feeling the pinch after Musk’s attempted boycott.

It’s been reported by Financial Express that Netflix’s market value has dropped from $514 billion to $489 billion in the space of a week.

The $25 billion decline has been directly attributed to Musk’s tweets.

