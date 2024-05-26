Search icon

News

26th May 2024

Multiple passengers injured after severe turbulence on Dublin flight

Simon Kelly

This is the second flight in a week with injuries from turbulence.

Multiple people have been injured after a flight bound for Dublin experienced turbulence.

12 people in total (six passengers and six members of the crew) have been injured and emergency services were at Dublin airport on standby.

The flight is from Doha in Qatar and landed in Dublin just before 1pm.

In a statement, Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport said: “Qatar Airways flight QR107 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

Multiple passengers reportedly injured after turbulence on Dublin flight

The news comes just a week after a 73-year-old man died on board a Singapore Airlines flight last Tuesday after the plane experienced extreme turbulence.

The plane reportedly hit an air pocket and dropped 6,000 feet in minutes.

An Irish couple on board the flight explained that one of them ‘went through the panel above his head’.

“When the plane landed in Bangkok he was checked over in hospital and X-rayed and given the all-clear thankfully,” said the young woman in her 20s.

She added: “The experience was horrible and the flight to Singapore today had turbulence too. There was an awful feeling of not being able to breathe.

“There were nightmares too overnight.”

Read more:

Topics:

Dublin Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Passengers chanting “Up the Ra” at Dublin Airport condemned for “disgraceful behaviour”

Chants

Passengers chanting “Up the Ra” at Dublin Airport condemned for “disgraceful behaviour”

By Dave Hanratty

LISTEN: Ryanair pilot and Air Traffic Control conversation when man ran onto airport tarmac

Amsterdam

LISTEN: Ryanair pilot and Air Traffic Control conversation when man ran onto airport tarmac

By Alan Loughnane

PICS: This guy’s mates ensured his stag weekend got off to a humiliating start

Dublin Airport

PICS: This guy’s mates ensured his stag weekend got off to a humiliating start

By Conor Heneghan

MORE FROM JOE

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

adoption

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

By Ryan Price

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

Animals

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

By Ryan Price

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

Artificial intelligence

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

By Ryan Price

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Lottery

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

By Callum Boyle

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

Pep Guardiola admits he made a a tactical ‘mistake’ in FA Cup final

Alejandro Garnacho

Pep Guardiola admits he made a a tactical ‘mistake’ in FA Cup final

By Ryan Price

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

adoption

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

By Ryan Price

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

Animals

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

By Ryan Price

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

By SportsJOE

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

Artificial intelligence

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

By Ryan Price

One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories