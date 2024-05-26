Multiple passengers injured after severe turbulence on Dublin flight

This is the second flight in a week with injuries from turbulence.

Multiple people have been injured after a flight bound for Dublin experienced turbulence.

12 people in total (six passengers and six members of the crew) have been injured and emergency services were at Dublin airport on standby.

The flight is from Doha in Qatar and landed in Dublin just before 1pm.

In a statement, Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport said: “Qatar Airways flight QR107 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

The news comes just a week after a 73-year-old man died on board a Singapore Airlines flight last Tuesday after the plane experienced extreme turbulence.

The plane reportedly hit an air pocket and dropped 6,000 feet in minutes.

An Irish couple on board the flight explained that one of them ‘went through the panel above his head’.

“When the plane landed in Bangkok he was checked over in hospital and X-rayed and given the all-clear thankfully,” said the young woman in her 20s.

She added: “The experience was horrible and the flight to Singapore today had turbulence too. There was an awful feeling of not being able to breathe.

“There were nightmares too overnight.”

