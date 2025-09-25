Drones force another European airport to close as PM refuses to rule out Russia

Denmark’s prime minister said that she ‘cannot deny’ that the drones were flown by Russia.

Earlier this week, Copenhagen Airport was forced to close due a number of big drones flying in the area.

Now another Danish airport has had to close and the Danish PM has refused to rule out potential Russian involvement.

This time it was Aalbord Airport that was impacted, with flights halted due to drones being observed in the air nearby.

Nordjyllands Police said: “Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further.”

They added that the purpose of the drones was unknown and it wasn’t clear who was flying them.

They, alongside Denmark’s national police, said that the drones followed a similar pattern to the ones that impacted flights at Copenhagen Airport. However this time, the Danish Armed Forces were also impacted as they use Aalborg Airport as a military base.

Monday night’s incident at Copenhagen Airport was described by the Danish government as ‘the most serious attack yet’ on their critical infrastructure.

They also linked the drones to the growing number of suspected Russian drone incursions which have happened across Europe.

Denmark’s prime minister said that she ‘cannot deny’ that the drones were flown by Russia.

The drones which were deployed on Monday were controlled by a ‘capable actor’, reports said.

Police are currently investigating a similar incident in Oslo however police say that it is too early to suggest if the incidents are connected.

Jespersen said: “The total number of incidents, of similar incidents, is of course something we are taking into account in our investigation. But it is too early to say anything about it.”

This news comes after Poland, Estonia, and Romania accused Russia of violating their airspace earlier this month.