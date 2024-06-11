Search icon

Football

11th Jun 2024

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Jacob Entwistle

Two new faces are coming to Villa Park in exchange for fan favourite

Douglas Luiz is edging closer to a sensational move to Juventus in a player plus cash deal.

Despite recently qualifying for the illustrious Champions League, Aston Villa are among one of six sides in need to sell players to raise funds before the end of June, in order to comply with Premier League financial regulations.

Just last season, Villa valued Luiz at a remarkable £100m, with Arsenal posing huge interest at the time due to his stellar form as the Villains emphatically marched up the Premier League table.

Despite this previously high value, it is now Juventus that have moved forward in their pursuit and are offering a 20m Euros deal plus USA international Weston McKennie and winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

Iling-Junior is a player that reportedly ‘keen’ on the move to Villa Park as they prepare for Champions League football under the lights.

Joining Juventus in 2020, the winger has spent a vast amount of time on the bench, meaning a move could open up more favourable first-team opportunities.

McKennie move to prevent further midfield additions?

A swoop for Weston McKennie could also mean Aston Villa resultantly withdrawing interest for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea need to sell a key asset in order to comply with Premier League financial rules and Gallagher as an academy talent represents pure profit.

However, with the signing of Ross Barkley soon to be finalised and an additional swap-deal for McKennie, it could likely mean Villa do not need any more midfield reinforcements.

Unai Emery’s men also have the likes of John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara in the centre of the park, who are both incredibly highly rated.

Gallagher only has 12 months left on his deal, so Chelsea may still look for an exit elsewhere, with Spurs previously reporting an interest.

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

