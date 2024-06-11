Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Two new faces are coming to Villa Park in exchange for fan favourite

Douglas Luiz is edging closer to a sensational move to Juventus in a player plus cash deal.

Despite recently qualifying for the illustrious Champions League, Aston Villa are among one of six sides in need to sell players to raise funds before the end of June, in order to comply with Premier League financial regulations.

Just last season, Villa valued Luiz at a remarkable £100m, with Arsenal posing huge interest at the time due to his stellar form as the Villains emphatically marched up the Premier League table.

🇧🇷 Douglas Luiz's statistically calculated WhoScored characteristics



✅ Strengths



🟢 Key passes

🟢 Passing

🟢 Taking set-pieces

🟢 Through balls



❌ Weaknesses



𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙣𝙤 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨 pic.twitter.com/1chDFvk5Yr — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 11, 2024

Despite this previously high value, it is now Juventus that have moved forward in their pursuit and are offering a 20m Euros deal plus USA international Weston McKennie and winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

Iling-Junior is a player that reportedly ‘keen’ on the move to Villa Park as they prepare for Champions League football under the lights.

Joining Juventus in 2020, the winger has spent a vast amount of time on the bench, meaning a move could open up more favourable first-team opportunities.

McKennie move to prevent further midfield additions?

A swoop for Weston McKennie could also mean Aston Villa resultantly withdrawing interest for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea need to sell a key asset in order to comply with Premier League financial rules and Gallagher as an academy talent represents pure profit.

However, with the signing of Ross Barkley soon to be finalised and an additional swap-deal for McKennie, it could likely mean Villa do not need any more midfield reinforcements.

Unai Emery’s men also have the likes of John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara in the centre of the park, who are both incredibly highly rated.

Gallagher only has 12 months left on his deal, so Chelsea may still look for an exit elsewhere, with Spurs previously reporting an interest.

