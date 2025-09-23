Donald Trump links paracetamol to ‘meteoric rise’ of autism

‘It is among the most alarming public health developments in history.’

President Donald Trump has officially pushed the unproven claim that paracetamol and vaccines are linked to autism.

Trump urged pregnant women not to take Tylenol, or paracetamol as it is known in the UK, unless they have high fevers that they can’t ‘tough out’.

Speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House last night, Trump said that the ‘meteoric rise’ of autism is a ‘horrible, horrible crisis’.

Trump said that autism rates have surged more than 400% since 2000 saying ‘there’s never been anything like this’.

He said: “Instead of attacking those who ask questions, everyone should be grateful to those trying to get answers to this complex situation.”

Trump said that the US Food and Drug Administration would be issuing notices that using the drug during pregnancy can ‘be associated with a very increased risk of autism, so taking Tylenol is not good’.

He also said that there is ‘no downside to not taking it’.

“When you have your baby, don’t give your baby Tylenol unless it’s absolutely neccessary,” he said. “Fight like hell not to take it.”

Trump also said that children are receiving too many vaccines.

Experts in the UK say that Trump’s announcement is fearmongering with one saying that Trump’s remarks risk stigmatising families who have autistic children.

A large study which was carried out in 2024 found no evidence of a link between using paracetamol while pregnant and an increased risk of autism in children.