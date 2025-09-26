Search icon

News

26th Sep 2025

Doctor Who actor Noel Clarke arrested as police raid home

Joseph Loftus

He was questioned in police custody.

The actor Noel Clarke has been arrested by police at his home in London.

Police raided the Doctor Who actor’s family home in Kensington as detectives searched the property.

Officers were seen leaving the home with boxes reportedly containing a laptop and documents, reports The Guardian.

It’s been reported that the investigation began on September 1 and is currently being led by central specialist crime command.

Clarke was arrested and questioned in custody before being released.

The reason for his arrest remains unknown.

The news of his arrest comes after Clarke’s failed libel case against The Guardian.

The paper alleged that Clarke abused his power in the industry to target more than 20 women.

More than 12 women gave evidence in court against Clarke saying that they were sexually abused or harassed by the actor.

While Clarke denied he was a ‘serial abuser of women’, the court found the articles to be ‘substantially true’.

He was given 28 days to pay an initial sum of £3 million.

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Club calls for concrete walls to be removed from football stadiums after tragic Billy Vigar death

Football

Club calls for concrete walls to be removed from football stadiums after tragic Billy Vigar death

By Sammi Minion

Former Arsenal player Billy Vigar dies aged 21

sensitive

Former Arsenal player Billy Vigar dies aged 21

By Nina McLaughlin

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

News

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship after it breaches sea border

Asia

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship after it breaches sea border

By Harry Warner

Here’s how the government’s new digital IDs will work

News

Here’s how the government’s new digital IDs will work

By Harry Warner

CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

Music

CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

By Harry Warner

Petition against digital ID cards reaches one million signatures

News

Petition against digital ID cards reaches one million signatures

By Harry Warner

Government issue major update on mandatory digital IDs

News

Government issue major update on mandatory digital IDs

By Joseph Loftus

Terror charges against Kneecap rapper cannot continue, says court

Terror charges against Kneecap rapper cannot continue, says court

By Joseph Loftus

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship after it breaches sea border

Asia

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship after it breaches sea border

By Harry Warner

Here’s how the government’s new digital IDs will work

News

Here’s how the government’s new digital IDs will work

By Harry Warner

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

Affiliate

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #46: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #46: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

Leicester

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

By JOE

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

Israel

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

By Charlie Herbert

CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

Music

CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

By Harry Warner

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for at-home workouts has price slashed by 75%

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for at-home workouts has price slashed by 75%

By Jonny Yates

Trump will move World Cup games from ‘unsafe cities’

2026 FIFA World Cup

Trump will move World Cup games from ‘unsafe cities’

By Sammi Minion

Petition against digital ID cards reaches one million signatures

News

Petition against digital ID cards reaches one million signatures

By Harry Warner

Liverpool trigger emergency UEFA rule just days before Galatasaray clash

Amazon

Liverpool trigger emergency UEFA rule just days before Galatasaray clash

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories