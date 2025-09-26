Doctor Who actor Noel Clarke arrested as police raid home

He was questioned in police custody.

The actor Noel Clarke has been arrested by police at his home in London.

Police raided the Doctor Who actor’s family home in Kensington as detectives searched the property.

Officers were seen leaving the home with boxes reportedly containing a laptop and documents, reports The Guardian.

It’s been reported that the investigation began on September 1 and is currently being led by central specialist crime command.

Clarke was arrested and questioned in custody before being released.

The reason for his arrest remains unknown.

The news of his arrest comes after Clarke’s failed libel case against The Guardian.

The paper alleged that Clarke abused his power in the industry to target more than 20 women.

More than 12 women gave evidence in court against Clarke saying that they were sexually abused or harassed by the actor.

While Clarke denied he was a ‘serial abuser of women’, the court found the articles to be ‘substantially true’.

He was given 28 days to pay an initial sum of £3 million.