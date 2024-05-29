Search icon

29th May 2024

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Nina McLaughlin

You might want to think twice about using it

Snus is becoming ever more popular but a dentist has issued a warning about the horrible impacts it can have on your teeth.

In this country, snus is more common in the form of nicotine pouches such as Velo and Nordic Spirit, as the original form of a dry tobacco pouch is illegal in the UK.

The tobacco pouches are incredibly popular in Norway, as well as Sweden, even though they are illegal in the European Union.

Although they are seen to be a healthier alternative to smoking, a dentist has taken to TikTok to warn snus users of the dangers.

“Snus is a smokeless tobacco, it originated in Sweden,” the London Dentist began.

“It’s illegal to sell everywhere in the EU, but loads of celebrities have been seen using it,” he continued.

“Just like tea can come in tea bags or loose tea – snus can come in pouches like this or loose snus and it’s applied to the gums and held there.”

He continued to explain the issues that it can cause for your teeth and gums.

But this causes lesions on the gums,” he said.

“And some studies have suggested this might even be precancerous.

“Snus also causes gum recession and even gum inflammation and gum disease.”

Dental effects are not the only nasty impact that snus can have on your health.

Ian Budd, a pharmacist, told Cosmopolitan: “The information we do have does not paint it in an entirely positive light.

“As snus contains nicotine, it is seen as an addictive substance, as it’s the nicotine in tobacco products that causes addiction in the first place.

“Some studies have shown that there may be a link to higher rates of pancreatic cancer, heart failure, and diabetes, although research is still ongoing.”

