26th Feb 2024

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

Callum Boyle

David Raya

Raya has been taking extra precautions

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is training an XL bully to guard his property after a number of footballers have been the victim of burglaries.

According to The Sun, Raya has brought in a number of experts to train his dog Goku to help protect the house.

Raya’s decision comes just weeks after became a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption.

Any pet who isn’t registered can be seized and the owners fined and prosecuted.

Around 40,000 of the large bulldog-type American breed are believed to have been registered before deadline on February 1 while police have urged anyone not following those rules contacting them.

The 28-year-old and his girlfriend, Tatiana Trouboul, have an exemption certificate for Goku, who also has a secure cage he lives in.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “David Raya has one XL Bully. He is called Goku, he is a one-year-old. David’s had him since a puppy.

“Everyone with XL Bullys is ­worried. But David is a responsible owner, he wants to be responsible with him.

“We are training Goku on a long-term contract.”

A number of footballers have had their homes burgled or broken into by criminals recently, including Manchester City star Jack Grealish, who’s Cheshire mansion was broken into while playing.

