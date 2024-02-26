David Raya training XL bully to guard property

Raya has been taking extra precautions

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is training an XL bully to guard his property after a number of footballers have been the victim of burglaries.

According to The Sun, Raya has brought in a number of experts to train his dog Goku to help protect the house.

Raya’s decision comes just weeks after became a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption.

Any pet who isn’t registered can be seized and the owners fined and prosecuted.

Around 40,000 of the large bulldog-type American breed are believed to have been registered before deadline on February 1 while police have urged anyone not following those rules contacting them.

The 28-year-old and his girlfriend, Tatiana Trouboul, have an exemption certificate for Goku, who also has a secure cage he lives in.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “David Raya has one XL Bully. He is called Goku, he is a one-year-old. David’s had him since a puppy.

“Everyone with XL Bullys is ­worried. But David is a responsible owner, he wants to be responsible with him.

“We are training Goku on a long-term contract.”

A number of footballers have had their homes burgled or broken into by criminals recently, including Manchester City star Jack Grealish, who’s Cheshire mansion was broken into while playing.

