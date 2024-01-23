Dad-of-five killed after losing control of vehicle in Storm Isha’s 80mph winds

His car skidded off the N17 in strong winds

A man who was killed in a Mayo crash during Storm Isha has been named locally as a builder from Co. Galway.

Jimmy Rowe, who is originally from Longford but had been living in Tuam, Galway, was killed after he skidded off the N17 in Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

Mr Rowe’s brother, Albie, paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media saying that it was with a heavy heart he had to announce the loss of his sibling.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote: “Folks, with a heavy heart I bring you the heartbreaking news that our baby brother Jimmy Rowe has lost his life on the roads today.

“Give your loved ones a hug you never know when it’s the last.”

The post concluded, reading: “Love u [sic] forever Jimmy.”

It has been reported that Mr Rowe was a father-of-five who had dropped off one of his children and was making his way home after a red weather warning was issued for Storm Isha.

It’s said that during the storm he lost control of his car and tragically lost his life.

Gardai have asked for anyone who was travelling along the N17 in the Lisduff area of Claremorris to come forward.

Anyone with information on the crash and/or dashcam footage have been asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Storm Isha has so far claimed the lives of five people – three in the UK and two in Ireland.