Chaos at Manchester Airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

There have been two separate incidents.

It’s been a chaotic morning at Manchester Airport after two separate incidents caused disruption at the airport.

The first incident involved an EasyJet plane which was preparing to leave Terminal 1 for Lanzarote, reports the Manchester Evening News.

It’s been reported that the aircraft’s tug, the vehicle which moves the plane on the ground, made contact with the front wheels of the plane, forcing emergency services to respond and passengers to disembark the aircraft.

Thankfully no passengers were hurt in the incident.

Manchester Airport confirmed that the incident did not cause disruption to other flights despite putting the one gate out of action.

In a separate incident, a section of Manchester Airport was evacuated with fire engines and airport security at the scene.

Witnesses claim that they were evacuated due to a suspected gas leak.

It’s been reported that around 100 people were forced to evacuate due to the suspected gas leak in one of the visitors’ centre kitchens.

It’s since been reported that the building was evacuated as a ‘precautionary measure’.

The incident has since been stood down.