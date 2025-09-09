Search icon

09th Sep 2025

Champion bodybuilder stabbed to death by girlfriend

Joseph Loftus

Horrific news.

A champion bodybuilder has been stabbed to death in Brazil.

Valter de Vargas Aita, who was 41, was reportedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend following an argument in their apartment.

Police say that he was stabbed in the neck, face, abdomen, and back during the attack.

While the motive remains unclear, neighbours say they heard the couple fighting.

Cops were called to the scene after neighbours heard the sounds of the vicious fight.

Upon arrival they found Aita dead.

His 43-year-old girlfriend, who is the prime suspect, was also stabbed in the incident and rushed to hospital in serious condition.

At the time of the killing, she already had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery and murder.

Police haven’t revealed the cause of the argument, only saying that they were involved in a heated argument.

As a mark of respect, the gym were Aita worked closed as a mark of respect.

They said in a statement: “Forever in our hearts,” the gym said in a statement on social media on Sunday.”

