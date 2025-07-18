Search icon

News

18th Jul 2025

CEO Andy Byron’s wife reacts after he was allegedly caught cheating at Coldplay concert

Erin McLaughlin

It has been dubbed ‘ColdplayGate’

The wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was allegedly caught cheating on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, has reportedly changed her last name on Facebook.

According to Page Six, Megan Kerrigan Byron removed her last name from her Facebook and shortly after deleted her entire account following the viral cheating allegations.

For anyone who hasn’t been on the internet in the past day, footage from the recent Boston Coldplay concert has been going viral.

The footage shows the Astronomer CEO embracing his coworker, Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer.

When the pair realised they were ‘caught’ on the big screen, they quickly ducked out of frame, hiding their faces from the camera’s view.

@extra_tv Kiss cam scandal?! 😳 Coldplay accidentally exposes Andy Byron, the married CEO of software development firm Astronomer, looking cozy with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly responded to the gone-viral moment. (🎥: calebu2/TMX) #coldplay #chrismartin ♬ original sound – ExtraTV

The original video of the cosy coworkers quickly went viral, accumulating over 45 million views on TikTok and millions of reposts across other social networks.

Even Coldplay’s Chris Martin commented on Byron and Cabot’s reaction to the camera at the time.

The frontman can be heard saying: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

And it seems that Chris might just be right.

Byron’s wife, Megan, deleted her Facebook page after her account quickly flooded with comments about the alleged affair, per Page Six.

It also appears that CEO Byron has deleted his LinkedIn profile, as the URL now leads to an error message.

Byron has been at the tech company since July 2023, while Cabot joined in November 2024.

Astronomer is a private data infrastructure startup with a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

In a post announcing Cabot’s hiring, Byron praised the CPO for her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise,” as well as her “passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces.”

Nobody involved has made a public statement yet about the incident.

Astronomer’s former CEO, Ry Walker, quickly took to X to clear his name: “For those asking—I’m no longer involved in @astronomerio—yes I was co-founder and early CEO—not on the team or board since 2022, and have no information on ColdplayGate.”

Topics:

CEO,cheating,Chris Martin,Coldplay

RELATED ARTICLES

Last minute Coldplay tickets are available to buy for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Coldplay tickets are available to buy for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

You can still get Coldplay tickets for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

You can still get Coldplay tickets for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Chris Martin thanks India for ‘forgiving’ Britain’s colonialism at gig

Chris Martin

Chris Martin thanks India for ‘forgiving’ Britain’s colonialism at gig

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

News

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

Health

Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

By Sammi Minion

Bono reveals he lived on airline food and instant mash at 14 after his mother died

Bono

Bono reveals he lived on airline food and instant mash at 14 after his mother died

By Erin McLaughlin

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

News

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

By Harry Warner

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

News

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

By Harry Warner

Russia issues powerful missile threat to Europe amid WW3 fears

missiles

Russia issues powerful missile threat to Europe amid WW3 fears

By Ava Keady

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

Affiliate

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

By Jonny Yates

A future cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

Cinema

A future cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Love Island star quits the show following major controversy

Love Island

Love Island star quits the show following major controversy

By Kat O'Connor

World record holding athlete banned for doping 

atheltics

World record holding athlete banned for doping 

By Sammi Minion

Metallica are releasing more tickets for their London Stadium shows

Affiliate

Metallica are releasing more tickets for their London Stadium shows

By Jonny Yates

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

News

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

Health

Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

By Sammi Minion

I Know What You Did Last Summer’s big cameos and twists explained

Horror

I Know What You Did Last Summer’s big cameos and twists explained

By Stephen Porzio

Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of EFL club

EFL

Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of EFL club

By Sammi Minion

Bono reveals he lived on airline food and instant mash at 14 after his mother died

Bono

Bono reveals he lived on airline food and instant mash at 14 after his mother died

By Erin McLaughlin

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

News

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

By Harry Warner

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

News

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

By Harry Warner

Load more stories