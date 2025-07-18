CEO Andy Byron’s wife reacts after he was allegedly caught cheating at Coldplay concert

It has been dubbed ‘ColdplayGate’

The wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was allegedly caught cheating on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, has reportedly changed her last name on Facebook.

According to Page Six, Megan Kerrigan Byron removed her last name from her Facebook and shortly after deleted her entire account following the viral cheating allegations.

For anyone who hasn’t been on the internet in the past day, footage from the recent Boston Coldplay concert has been going viral.

The footage shows the Astronomer CEO embracing his coworker, Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer.

When the pair realised they were ‘caught’ on the big screen, they quickly ducked out of frame, hiding their faces from the camera’s view.

#chrismartin ♬ original sound – ExtraTV @extra_tv Kiss cam scandal?! 😳 Coldplay accidentally exposes Andy Byron, the married CEO of software development firm Astronomer, looking cozy with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly responded to the gone-viral moment. (🎥: calebu2/TMX) #coldplay

The original video of the cosy coworkers quickly went viral, accumulating over 45 million views on TikTok and millions of reposts across other social networks.

Even Coldplay’s Chris Martin commented on Byron and Cabot’s reaction to the camera at the time.

The frontman can be heard saying: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

And it seems that Chris might just be right.

Byron’s wife, Megan, deleted her Facebook page after her account quickly flooded with comments about the alleged affair, per Page Six.

It also appears that CEO Byron has deleted his LinkedIn profile, as the URL now leads to an error message.

Byron has been at the tech company since July 2023, while Cabot joined in November 2024.

Astronomer is a private data infrastructure startup with a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

In a post announcing Cabot’s hiring, Byron praised the CPO for her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise,” as well as her “passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces.”

Nobody involved has made a public statement yet about the incident.

Astronomer’s former CEO, Ry Walker, quickly took to X to clear his name: “For those asking—I’m no longer involved in @astronomerio—yes I was co-founder and early CEO—not on the team or board since 2022, and have no information on ColdplayGate.”