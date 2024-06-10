Search icon

News

10th Jun 2024

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Callum Boyle

Cat owners must have their pets microchipped by today or risk being hit with a £500 fine.

Legislation making cat microchipping compulsory was introduced in Parliament in March 2023, with millions of felines to be inserted with small electronic chips by June 2024.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) estimates that of the more than nine million pet cats in England, as many as 2.3 million are unchipped.

The new law will also mean owners’ contact details can be stored and kept up to date in a microchipping database.

The move will mean that it is easier for lost or stray cats to be tracked down and returned to their homes.

The deadline for owners to have their cats microchipped is June 10, 2024. Any owner that is then found not to have microchipped their pet will be given 21 days to have one implanted.

If they do not do do, they face a fine of up to £500.

Mayhew Animal Home has warned owners the new law applies to indoor cats as well. The charity said: “Indoor cats can escape through open windows and doors that have been left open by mistake, especially in warm and hot weather.

“Unneutered males and female cats who are in season which are kept indoors can sometimes be very keen to escape to find a mate.

“When an indoor cat escapes, they are at higher risk of becoming lost as they would be in unfamiliar surroundings.”

They added that getting a cat microchipped is a “fairly quick and simple procedure” which will usually cost “between £10 and £30” at the vets.

In 2016, compulsory microchipping of dogs was introduced, and ever since many have been calling for similar legislation to be introduced for cats.

Speaking about the new legislation after it was introduced, then-Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Cats and kittens are treasured members of the family, and it can be devastating for owners when they are lost or stolen. 

“Legislating for compulsory microchipping of cats will give comfort to families by increasing the likelihood that lost or stray pets can be reunited with their owners.”

And Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss added: “Microchipping is by far the most effective and quickest way of identifying lost pets. 

“As we’ve seen with dog microchipping, those who are microchipped are more than twice as likely to be reunited with their owner. 

“By getting their cat microchipped, owners can increase the likelihood that they will be reunited with their beloved pet in the event of it going missing.”

The move was welcomed by cat rescue and welfare charity Cats Protection, which has been calling for all owned cats to be microchipped since the measure was first introduced for dogs. 

Madison Rogers, of Cats Protection, said: “The charity regularly reunites owners with their much-loved cats and in most cases this is only possible thanks to microchips.

“No matter how far from home they are found, or how long they have been missing, if a cat has a microchip, there is a good chance that a lost cat will be swiftly returned home.”

Related links:

Topics:

Animals,Cats,Pets

RELATED ARTICLES

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

Cats

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

By Ryan Price

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

Animals

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

By Ryan Price

Mum fined £70,000 after her kids collected ‘shells’ from the beach

Animals

Mum fined £70,000 after her kids collected ‘shells’ from the beach

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

Michale Mosley

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

By Nina McLaughlin

Real Madrid make spectacular U-turn on Club World Cup 

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid make spectacular U-turn on Club World Cup 

By Callum Boyle

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

clacton

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories