News

29th Sep 2023

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

Steve Hopkins

A “Bully-type” dog was tasered by police and put in a wheelie bin after attacking a man and woman in the street.

Officers were called at around 4pm Thursday after the dog savaged two people on Purcell Road in Coventry.

West Midlands Police said the animal was tasered before being placed in a wheelie-bin “to ensure public safety”.

The man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The force says the dog, which is believed to be a Bully type breed, will now be put to sleep.

A Coventry Police spokesperson said: “Officers tasered the dog, which is believed to be a Bully-type breed and then placed it in a wheelie bin to ensure the public’s safety.”

The spokesperson said it is believed the owner of the dog is related to the man who was attacked.

No arrests have been made, with police saying they are in “the early stages of our investigation.”

“We understand this was a very distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it and we will be having extra officers in the area to offer reassurance.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Coventry Police via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/849096/23.

