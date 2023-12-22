Search icon

News

22nd Dec 2023

Brits amazed as ‘rainbow clouds’ appear in sky looking like ‘portals to another dimension’

Charlie Herbert

Rainbow clouds

Rare ‘rainbow clouds’ have been spotted in the sky across Britain, with some saying they look like a ‘portal to another dimension.’

Called nacreous clouds, they are very rarely seen in the UK and only appear in very specific weather conditions.

The clouds form more than 20km above the ground, making them one of the highest in the sky, and are usually visible around sunrise and sunset.

They were captured by weather watchers across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire, the BBC reports.

The clouds were also seen in Scotland, with one person taking to a Scotland subreddit to share a pic of the clouds.

The clouds were seen across the UK (Reddit/u/juinhao)

Many others shared snaps of the clouds on the BBC Weather Watcher page and were perplexed by what they were.

One person said: “Spotted this cloud iridescence from our garden in Edinburgh late afternoon. We’d never seen anything like it before.”

Another said: “A portal to the next dimension.”

And a third commented: “Brief, eerie and bright cloud illumination at sunset this evening. Unsure exactly what. No filter, no spaceship.”

Someone else took to X to ask BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker what the clouds were.

He explained: “They can be extremely high – three times higher than an airplane at cruising altitude. Nacreous clouds are in indicator of especially cold air high in the atmosphere…”

BBC Look East weather presenter Dan Holley said it was the first time the rainbow clouds had been spotted in the East of England in seven years.

Holley said: “They are rarely seen this far south and are usually over polar regions where the air temperature in the stratosphere can get close to or below -80C (-112F).

“Occasionally this cold air at high altitudes can shift a little bit further south over the UK and if conditions are favourable, then this can encourage a display of nacreous clouds.”

He added: “The last time nacreous clouds were seen this widely appears to have been in February 2016.”

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “Nacreous clouds are quite rare in the UK and are very high clouds. They can make good spectacles for viewers as they reflect coloured light from the sun, often after sunset and before sunrise.

”These clouds form over the polar regions and are made of smaller ice particles than those that form more common clouds.

“These small particles help to scatter light in a different way, which gives them their unique appearance.”

Related links:

NASA shares remarkable new photo of ‘Christmas tree’ star cluster

Topics:

clouds,Science

RELATED ARTICLES

Flat Earther accidentally proves Earth is round after spending $20k on experiment

conspiracy theory

Flat Earther accidentally proves Earth is round after spending $20k on experiment

By Steve Hopkins

Every blue eyed person on Earth is a descendant of one single human

Science

Every blue eyed person on Earth is a descendant of one single human

By Steve Hopkins

Never-been-seen virus discovered after man struck down with Malaria-like illness

Health

Never-been-seen virus discovered after man struck down with Malaria-like illness

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Glasgow music venue clarifies it is definitely NOT hosting the ‘real’ IRA on tour

Glasgow

Glasgow music venue clarifies it is definitely NOT hosting the ‘real’ IRA on tour

By Nooruddean Choudry

Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds are now banned in the UK

England

Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds are now banned in the UK

By Wayne Farry

Vienna brothel offers customers 30 minutes with ‘lady of their choice’ in exchange for covid jab

Brothels

Vienna brothel offers customers 30 minutes with ‘lady of their choice’ in exchange for covid jab

By Steve Hopkins

McDonald’s closing every restaurant in UK for Queen’s funeral

McDonalds

McDonald’s closing every restaurant in UK for Queen’s funeral

By Steve Hopkins

The World’s tallest dog is absolutely massive

Cats

The World’s tallest dog is absolutely massive

By Conor Heneghan

Piers Morgan: Sending black footballers a monkey emoji ‘is racism’

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Piers Morgan: Sending black footballers a monkey emoji ‘is racism’

By Wil Jones

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

By Nina McLaughlin

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

By Joseph Loftus

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

By Joseph Loftus

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

Relationships

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

By JOE

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

Religion

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Love Island viewers make official complaints about last night’s show

jack and dani

Love Island viewers make official complaints about last night’s show

By Jade Hayden

This is the damage done to the Dubai hotel that set on fire on New Year’s Eve

Dubai

This is the damage done to the Dubai hotel that set on fire on New Year’s Eve

By JOE

Heinz launches pickle-flavoured tomato ketchup

Heinz

Heinz launches pickle-flavoured tomato ketchup

By Charlie Herbert

World’s Fittest Woman test drives Reebok’s new Nano 5.0 in this cool video

CrossFit

World’s Fittest Woman test drives Reebok’s new Nano 5.0 in this cool video

By Ben Kenyon

Watch Jose Mourinho charm his way out of answering questions on John Stones…

Chelsea

Watch Jose Mourinho charm his way out of answering questions on John Stones…

By JOE

Manchester City timed their Kevin De Bruyne announcement well…

Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City timed their Kevin De Bruyne announcement well…

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories