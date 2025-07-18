British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

Awful news.

A British woman has tragically died while on holiday in France.

The woman, said to be in her 20s, was found behind the St-Nicolas church in Normandy at around 9am this morning.

It’s been reported that she was staying in Barfleur with her partner and her family.

Barfleur is a small fishing village in Normandy in the north of France.

The village is largely untouched by tourism.

Police have launched an investigation into her death.

Her cause of death remains unknown at the time of writing however sources involved with the investigation say that the woman is believed to have drowned – with the church overlooking the Channel.

The Mirror reports that the woman’s partner was interviewed by police but was not taken into custody.

The police investigation continues.