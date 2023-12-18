Search icon

News

18th Dec 2023

Boss delights workers with £8 million Christmas bonus

Charlie Herbert

Boss gives workers £8 million Christmas bonus

‘What happened tonight was magical – it is life changing’

A boss decided to surprise his 200 workers with an $10 million (£8 million) Christmas bonus.

Staff at US real estate company St John Properties were enjoying their festive dinner party when they were given a red envelope which contained the massive bonus.

Working out at around £38,000 per person, they couldn’t hide their joy at the generous bonus, with one person describing it as “life-changing.”

The Mirror reports that staff were handed the bonus after the bosses recognised their hard work after meeting their targets in developing 20 million square feet of warehouse, retail and office space.

It was the company founder and chairman Edward St John who revealed the bonus to his staff, saying that he wanted to “reward” his employees in a “big way”.

He said: “I’m thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.

“I may steer the boat, but they’re the ones that run the boat. They are the ones that make the boat go. Without the team, we are nothing.”

John added that he wanted to make a “significant” impact on the lives propping up his company’s success.

Footage of the staff all being handed their envelopes and opening them at the Christmas party was filmed by the company and shared online.

Reacting to the bonus, one employee said: “What happened tonight was magical. It is life-changing.”

Related links:

Man who lived in abandoned slaughterhouse for years to spend first Christmas in new home

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats

Topics:

Christmas,Money

RELATED ARTICLES

Heston Blumenthal charging £1,837 a head for Xmas dinner – but there’s no turkey

Christmas

Heston Blumenthal charging £1,837 a head for Xmas dinner – but there’s no turkey

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

Christmas

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

Finance

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

‘Dad choked my mum to death and hid her naked body in a wardrobe then took his own life’

‘Dad choked my mum to death and hid her naked body in a wardrobe then took his own life’

By Steve Hopkins

Harold and Kumar actor Kal Penn comes out and announces engagement

Coming Out

Harold and Kumar actor Kal Penn comes out and announces engagement

By Kieran Galpin

Roald Dahl’s family apologise for his anti-semitic views

News

Roald Dahl’s family apologise for his anti-semitic views

By Reuben Pinder

Pilot claims Prince Andrew was on Epstein plane ‘Lolita Express’ during Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell

Pilot claims Prince Andrew was on Epstein plane ‘Lolita Express’ during Maxwell trial

By Charlie Herbert

Andrew Tate to remain behind bars for an extra month as Romanian police extend detention

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to remain behind bars for an extra month as Romanian police extend detention

By Charlie Herbert

Watch machete-wielding robbers sh*t themselves when shopkeeper pulls a sword (Video)

America

Watch machete-wielding robbers sh*t themselves when shopkeeper pulls a sword (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

‘I live in a shed in my parents’ garden which I bought for £1.5k’

Lifestyle

‘I live in a shed in my parents’ garden which I bought for £1.5k’

By Nina McLaughlin

Reports emerge of what Virgil van Dijk said to Onana at half time of Liverpool vs Man United

Andre Onana

Reports emerge of what Virgil van Dijk said to Onana at half time of Liverpool vs Man United

By Callum Boyle

Suella Braverman given ‘d**k of the year award’ in humiliating prank

suella braverman

Suella Braverman given ‘d**k of the year award’ in humiliating prank

By Charlie Herbert

French couple who took in missing Alex Batty say he was ‘part of their family’

alex batty

French couple who took in missing Alex Batty say he was ‘part of their family’

By Charlie Herbert

Roy Keane calls out ‘arrogant’ Van Dijk for Man United remarks

Football

Roy Keane calls out ‘arrogant’ Van Dijk for Man United remarks

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool on manhunt after fan throws bottle at Man United bus

Football

Liverpool on manhunt after fan throws bottle at Man United bus

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

UFC knockout monster Mark Hunt’s huge new tattoo only makes him more terrifying

Mark Hunt

UFC knockout monster Mark Hunt’s huge new tattoo only makes him more terrifying

By Ben Kiely

Manchester United told Jose Mourinho they would only sign a defender of Raphaël Varane’s quality this summer

Football

Manchester United told Jose Mourinho they would only sign a defender of Raphaël Varane’s quality this summer

By Reuben Pinder

Baby zebra at Somerset zoo dies after being scared by fireworks

Fireworks

Baby zebra at Somerset zoo dies after being scared by fireworks

By Cassie Stokes

It sounds a bit like Roy Keane has taken aim at a very particular former Liverpool boss

Euro 2016

It sounds a bit like Roy Keane has taken aim at a very particular former Liverpool boss

By Robert Redmond

Bastian Schweinsteiger, of all people, led to James Milner’s Newcastle departure

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger, of all people, led to James Milner’s Newcastle departure

By Darragh Murphy

A wombat celebrates his 30th birthday by joining Tinder…

Animals

A wombat celebrates his 30th birthday by joining Tinder…

By Kevin Beirne

Load more stories