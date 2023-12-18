Boss delights workers with £8 million Christmas bonus

‘What happened tonight was magical – it is life changing’

A boss decided to surprise his 200 workers with an $10 million (£8 million) Christmas bonus.

Staff at US real estate company St John Properties were enjoying their festive dinner party when they were given a red envelope which contained the massive bonus.

Working out at around £38,000 per person, they couldn’t hide their joy at the generous bonus, with one person describing it as “life-changing.”

The Mirror reports that staff were handed the bonus after the bosses recognised their hard work after meeting their targets in developing 20 million square feet of warehouse, retail and office space.

It was the company founder and chairman Edward St John who revealed the bonus to his staff, saying that he wanted to “reward” his employees in a “big way”.

He said: “I’m thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.

“I may steer the boat, but they’re the ones that run the boat. They are the ones that make the boat go. Without the team, we are nothing.”

John added that he wanted to make a “significant” impact on the lives propping up his company’s success.

Footage of the staff all being handed their envelopes and opening them at the Christmas party was filmed by the company and shared online.

Reacting to the bonus, one employee said: “What happened tonight was magical. It is life-changing.”

Related links:

Man who lived in abandoned slaughterhouse for years to spend first Christmas in new home

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats