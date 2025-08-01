Bonnie Blue’s husband reveals what he thinks of her career

He made an appearance in her new documentary

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband has spoken out on what he thinks of his wife’s career.

The adult content creator has become notorious over the last year, and her infamous 1,000 men stunt has become a hot topic again due to a Channel 4 documentary on it airing this week.

It followed Bonnie during her world record breaking event where she slept with a total of 1,052 men in just 12 hours.

The challenge proved to be quite controversial, and OnlyFans banned the video from their platform.

Later on, Bonnie was banned completely from the website after she announced her ‘petting zoo’ event where she said she would be “put in a box for people to do what they want”.

The adult content creator was reportedly earning £2million a month at the time of her being banned from the site.

Despite her OnlyFans ban, Bonnie has not stepped out of the spotlight, with the new Channel 4 doc shedding a fresh light on her experience.

The documentary left people shocked, with the graphic scenes sparking some backlash.

However, one person who appears to be fully supportive of Bonnie’s career is her husband Oliver Davidson, from whom she is now getting divorced.

“I met Ollie when I was like 14, 15,” Bonnie explained.

“We got married really young. Pretty, quite intimate wedding, nothing crazy, nothing over the top. Then we relocated to Australia shortly afterwards.

“Ollie was beyond supportive, he gave me the confidence to do OnlyFans. And it wasn’t because he wanted to pimp me out, he just wanted me to be happy and have control of my life. And obviously the money was good as well.”

Oliver himself spoke out during the documentary, and said he’s proud of her and the way she “really connects with the fans”.

“Most people, if they do porn, they seem out of reach. You’re never going to meet them,” he said.

“You’re never going to be able to film with them. Whereas Bonnie puts a location online, and then obviously her fans can actually film with her. It’s like a defining moment in porn, where she’s completely changed the game.”

Bonnie addressed the reason for the pair’s split during an appearance on the Bad Friends podcast.

“We loved each other, but we weren’t in love. So we separated, but we didn’t make it official,” she said. “Me doing what I’ve done recently had nothing to do with the relationship breakdown. But, of course, no one will believe me.”