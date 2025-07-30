Search icon

30th Jul 2025

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

The documentary aired last night

Channel 4 viewers have been left shocked after the new documentary on notorious OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue featured graphic scenes.

The doc, titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, aired last night.

It followed Bonnie during her world record breaking event where she slept with a total of 1,052 men in just 12 hours.

The challenge proved to be quite controversial, and OnlyFans banned the video from their platform.

Later on, Bonnie was banned completely from the website after she announced her ‘petting zoo’ event where she said she would be “put in a box for people to do what they want”.

The adult content creator was reportedly earning £2million a month at the time of her being banned from the site.

Despite her OnlyFans ban, Bonnie has not stepped out of the spotlight, with the new Channel 4 doc shedding a fresh light on her experience.

Viewers were stunned to see graphic scenes from her 1,000 men event aired on TV.

The programme warned of “strong language, full frontal nudity, graphic scenes of a sexual nature and content you may find offensive.”

However, many viewers took to social media to question how this content made it onto broadcast television.

“Why the hell is Channel 4 showing a documentary about Bonnie Blue….1000 Men & Me,” one person questioned.

Another put: “Only caught a couple of minutes of this #BonnieBlue documentary tonight on Channel 4. Just 2 words come to mind… Sick and depraved!”

While a third said the broadcast made them “beyond uncomfortable”, adding “the fact she’s been given a platform is concerning”.

“Like it or not, this affects everyone in this generation, how normal this discourse has become from a woman herself is not okay,” they added.

Topics:

Bonnie Blue,Channel 4,OnlyFans,Sex and Relationships

