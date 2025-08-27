Bonnie Blue says she’s slept with celebrities who have girlfriends

The star has opened up about her relations with celebs

Bonnie Blue is a name that is difficult to escape in 2025.

From sleeping with 1,052 men in just 24 hours to being banned from Instagram, the adult content creator certainly knows how to grab a headline.

However, something else she appears to have caught is the attention of a few famous faces.

In an appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast, Bonnie revealed that she has had relations with celebrities.

When asked if she’s ever ‘been with’ celebrities, Bonnie responded: “A few.”

“Can you name them?” Howie asked her, to which she confirmed she can’t.

When asked to explain why, Bonnie said: “People come to me,” to which Howie interjected “and on you.”

“Literally head to toe,” she joked.

“But it’s a private thing,” she continued. “Like I don’t want to be outing them to their girlfriends.”

Adult star Bonnie Blue claims to have had relations with celebrities but refuses to name them. pic.twitter.com/J9KXcRADOJ — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 26, 2025

It’s not the first time that Bonnie has raised eyebrows with her comments.

Speaking to JOE earlier this year, the 26-year-old responded to claims that the kind of content she creates is damaging to young people.

“People make out that either I’m a victim or the people I’ve slept with are victims,” she said.

“No-one is crying victim, no-one is saying they’re being hurt. The people that are not involved [are the ones] saying ‘Oh my God this is dangerous.’”

The creator said she feels she has been made a scapegoat for the issue of violence against women, which diverts attention away from those really to blame.

Blue added: “Unfortunately terrible things happen to women, but that’s not me. I’m not the one that dome those terrible things, that’s responsible, and yet I’m the one that’s getting blamed.”

“Instead of using their voice to promote the amount of men that’s hurting women, or that have out women in difficult situations, they’re talking about me. They’re saying I’m responsible and that’s not the case at all.

“I’m responsible for consensual enjoyable sex, the rest? I’m not really to blame or responsible for.”