Bonnie Blue has been banned from Instagram

It comes weeks after she was in a controversial documentary

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has been banned from the social media platform Instagram.

The 26-year-old former OnlyFans creator is best known for a reported stunt that saw her sleep with more than 1,000 men in a single day, and first shot to online fame for standing outside of Nottingham Trent university while holding a sign that read: “uni students bonk me and let me film it.”

Bonnie Blue has also been outspoken on a number of contentious topics, last year telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, how she “makes £600k a month by seducing students,” many of whom were having sex for the very first time with her.



Blue — whose real name is Tia Billinger — made headlines last month after Channel 4 released a new documentary titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, based on the events surrounding her infamous stunt.

In one documentary scene, the adult creator describes Andrew Tate as “a really nice guy” while others contain graphic sexual scenes.

Ofcom are said to have received hundreds of complaints since the documentary’s release, and now per The Sun, it has been discovered that Blue’s Insagram handle no longer exists.

Those who attempted to access the page were met with the words: “This account was removed.”

Bonnie Blue is yet to comment on Instagram’s decision.

Incredibly this isn’t the first time Bonnie Blue has been removed from a key online platform.

In June, she was kicked off OnlyFans for allegedly promoting extreme content.

Previously, Bonnie Blue had claimed to have been making up to £2 million a month through the site.

