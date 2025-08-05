Bonnie Blue responds to claims she victimises young people she films with

‘Nobody is a victim’

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has responded to claims that she takes advantage of young people when filming videos with them.

The 26-year-old former OnlyFans creator is best known for a reported stunt that saw her sleep with more than 1,000 men in a single day, and first shot to online fame for standing outside of Nottingham Trent university while holding a sign that read: “uni students bonk me and let me film it.”

In November last year, Bonnie Blue told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, how she “makes £600k a month by seducing students,” many of whom were having sex for the very first time with her.

Blue spoke to JOE earlier this week, where she hit back at those who have accused her of victimising young people.

Blue said: “People make out that either I’m a victim or the people I’ve slept with are victims. No-one is crying victim, no-one is saying they’re being hurt. The people that are not involved [are the ones] saying ‘Oh my God this is dangerous.’”

The creator said she feels she has been made a scapegoat for the issue of violence against women, which diverts attention away from those really to blame.

Blue added: “Unfortunately terrible things happen to women, but that’s not me. I’m not the one that dome those terrible things, that’s responsible, and yet I’m the one that’s getting blamed.”

“Instead of using their voice to promote the amount of men that’s hurting women, or that have out women in difficult situations, they’re talking about me. They’re saying I’m responsible and that’s not the case at all.

“I’m responsible for consensual enjoyable sex, the rest? I’m not really to blame or responsible for.”

There is some evidence that suggests those who produce adult content do have an indirect role in their viewers forming violent attitudes towards women.

A recent government report found “substantial evidence of an association between the use of pornography and harmful sexual attitudes and behaviours towards women.”

Findings like this, alongside the need to protect children from explicit online content, led the government to bring in sweeping new legislation last month that limits online access to pornography.

In accordance with the new Online Safety Act, UK users must input valid ID to be able to access 18-plus content.

Blue — whose real name is Tia Billinger — made headlines this week after Channel 4 released a new documentary titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.

In one documentary scene, the adult creator describes Andrew Tate as “a really nice guy.”

Blue also says that her parents are supportive of her career choices.

This is backed up by another scene where her Mum says: “If you could earn a million pounds in a month, your morals would soon change and you’d get your bits out.”