Search icon

News

04th Nov 2025

Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45

Joseph Loftus

Awful news just in.

Big Brother star Ben Duncan has died at the age of just 45.

Duncan, who was close friends with Prince William, appeared on season 11 of Big Brother and also had appearances in Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Duncan reportedly died after falling 100 feet from a hotel in London last Thursday.

TV broadcaster, Mike Hollingsworth, wrote: “My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us.

“He lived life as Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up. “He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style.

“The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October.

“The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is unexpected but non-suspicious.”

The London Ambulance Service explained that Duncan died at the scene.

They said: “We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, paramedics in fast response cars and paramedics from our hazardous area response team (HART).

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

He was just 45.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Local councils have spent £60k removing flags after summer surge

councils

Local councils have spent £60k removing flags after summer surge

By JOE

‘Hero’ train worker who helped to save multiple lives named as Samir Zitouni

Huntingdon train stabbings

‘Hero’ train worker who helped to save multiple lives named as Samir Zitouni

By JOE

Jack Nicholson learned his sister was actually his mum after both of them died

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson learned his sister was actually his mum after both of them died

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Tommy Robinson found not guilty of terror offence

Tommy Robinson found not guilty of terror offence

By Nina McLaughlin

Calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police after he spouts more lies about UK

Elon Musk

Calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police after he spouts more lies about UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Tommy Robinson found not guilty of terror offence

Tommy Robinson found not guilty of terror offence

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Does anybody care about the John Lewis Christmas advert any more?’

Christmas

‘Does anybody care about the John Lewis Christmas advert any more?’

By JOE

Calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police after he spouts more lies about UK

Elon Musk

Calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police after he spouts more lies about UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out tax rises in statement ahead of Autumn Budget

budget

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out tax rises in statement ahead of Autumn Budget

By Nina McLaughlin

Rachel Reeves to give major speech today amid speculation over tax rises

budget

Rachel Reeves to give major speech today amid speculation over tax rises

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories