Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45

Awful news just in.

Big Brother star Ben Duncan has died at the age of just 45.

Duncan, who was close friends with Prince William, appeared on season 11 of Big Brother and also had appearances in Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Duncan reportedly died after falling 100 feet from a hotel in London last Thursday.

TV broadcaster, Mike Hollingsworth, wrote: “My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us.

“He lived life as Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up. “He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style.

“The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October.

“The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is unexpected but non-suspicious.”

The London Ambulance Service explained that Duncan died at the scene.

They said: “We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, paramedics in fast response cars and paramedics from our hazardous area response team (HART).

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

