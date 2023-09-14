BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

Maddy’s family has released a lengthily statement on her passing

Maddy Anholt has died aged 35.

The TV comedy star, actress and author, had been diagnosed with brain cancer just after giving birth to her daughter, Opal, last year.

She starred in many BBC, ITV and Channel 4 comedies including the Emily Atack show, Sunny D, Jerk, and Mariah: The Diva, the Demons, the Drama, was also a regular guest on This Morning and an ambassador for Women’s Aid. Maddy also wrote two books about domestic violence and toxic relationships.

Her death was announced in a GoFundMe post shared on Wednesday night. As of midday Thursday, almost £7,000 had been raised.

Maddy’s family wrote: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35.”

The post continued: “You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer…

“She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben.”

The post noted that Maddy spent her “final weeks” at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, “bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.”

‘In her short life, Maddy accomplished so much. She was a marathon-runner, author, speaker, actor and Ambassador for Women’s Aid…

“Her debut book was published in 2022 and her first fiction will be published soon. As an actor, she appeared in sitcoms for the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, while as a speaker she led numerous masterclasses, including for the Guardian.”

Maddy’s family said they were “overwhelmed with gratitude to the many friends who have upheld us with their love and prayers during this difficult time, as well as the countless nurses, doctors and the NHS as a whole, who treated her with unfailing dignity and compassion”.

They issued a special thanks to “the magnificent team at Seaton Hospice at Home, who are the embodiment of empathy, professionalism and love.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to make a small donation, to help provide for Opal, now one, or to make a contribution to Maddys’ “favourite charity”, Women’s Aid.

“Maddy was a powerful advocate for women’s rights and on publication of her debut book, she was invited to become an Ambassador for Women’s Aid, which she carried out with characteristic energy and humour,” the post noted.

The post ended by asking people, “wherever you are” to join the family at 6pm BST on Saturday 16th September, to light a candle, pray, meditate and “hold our precious Maddy in your hearts as she returns to the stars.”

Maddy had four sell-out solo comedies at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Latitude Festival and the Soho Theatre and released a book last year called How to Leave Your Psychopath: The Essential Handbook for Escaping Toxic Relationships. Last year, Maddy released How to Leave Your Psychopath: The Essential Handbook for Escaping Toxic Relationships, a book about her plight in an abusive relationship.

Maddy, the daughter of children’s authors and illustrators, Catherine and Laurence Anholt, trained at ALRA alongside the likes of Miranda Hart and Bridget Christie. Her twin, is painter Tom Anholt and she had an older sister at the UN.