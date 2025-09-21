BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

He died peacefully this morning.

BBC and ITV broadcasting legend, John Stapleton, has died.

Stapleton, who was a household name for many across the UK due to his work on Newsnight, Panorama, GMTV’s News Hour, and Sky News, was 79.

The news was confirmed by his agent who revealed that Stapleton, who had Parkinson’s disease complicated by pneumonia, died peacefully this morning.

RIP John, a consummate professional 🎥📺🕯️ pic.twitter.com/YrAJulG5XE — Gavin Wilson 📺🎥 ♿🏳️‍🌈 (@GavinWilsonTalk) September 21, 2025

Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of John Stapleton. Growing up he and Lynn made TV News and current affairs seem accessible and when I got to know them a little bit they were so kind and supportive. My heart is with Nick today 💔 — Louise Hulland (@LouiseOnAir) September 21, 2025

John Stapleton was one of the very best presenters I directed at GMTV and @GMB. His versatility was unmatched, and he had an innate ability to navigate any challenge whether breaking news or technical hiccup, whether in the studio or on location he was brilliant. Each Christmas,… pic.twitter.com/PoJaKnF2im — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) September 21, 2025

Agent , Jackie Gil, said: “His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning.”

Speaking about his Parkinson’s diagnosis last year, Stapleton said: “I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?”

Speaking to BBC he said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years.

“It’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly (when) people are constantly saying to you, ‘sorry, what did you say?’ And you have to repeat yourself, time and time again.”