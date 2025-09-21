BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

He died peacefully this morning.
BBC and ITV broadcasting legend, John Stapleton, has died.
Stapleton, who was a household name for many across the UK due to his work on Newsnight, Panorama, GMTV’s News Hour, and Sky News, was 79.
The news was confirmed by his agent who revealed that Stapleton, who had Parkinson’s disease complicated by pneumonia, died peacefully this morning.
Agent , Jackie Gil, said: “His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning.”
Speaking about his Parkinson’s diagnosis last year, Stapleton said: “I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?”
Speaking to BBC he said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years.
“It’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly (when) people are constantly saying to you, ‘sorry, what did you say?’ And you have to repeat yourself, time and time again.”