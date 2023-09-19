Search icon

News

19th Sep 2023

Aussie mum shocked after her joke attempt at naming son gets officially accepted

Steve Hopkins

A very different kind of Meth baby

Parents have really gone wild with kids names in recent years, especially celebrity parents.

Like Elon Musk and Grimes.

X Æ A-XII – the name they gave their daughter – really slips off the tongue.

But a mum from New South Wales, Australia, has really taken the cake… well, the crack pipe.

Kirsten Drysdale, an ABC journalist, wanted to test how far she could push the bay naming barrow. So called her kid, Methamphetamine Rules. Meth is a potent central nervous system stimulant often used as a recreational drug and made – more – famous by the TV series, Breaking Bad.

Kirsten was somewhat shocked the name was accepted and now has a bit of admin on her hands to change it .

Kirsten works for ABC’s WTFAQ programme. The show tries to answer questions that have sparked “curiosity in the minds of our audience” and often do so in an amusing way.

So, Kirsten, often asked by people what they can call their children, and how far they can go, sought to find out, taking a first-person approach.

Kirsten wanted to find out what happens when the Registrar default names a child if the parents’ first submission is rejected for whatever reason.

After being unable to get the answers she wanted, the heavily pregnant woman decided the timing was perfect to run a test.

She told news.com.au: “We thought, what is the most outrageous name we can think of that will definitely not be accepted?

“‘Methamphetamine Rules’ we thought would surely get rejected, and then when it does, we can find out what name the Registrar chooses.”

“It was really just a lighthearted, curious attempt to get an answer to this question.”

Problem was, the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages let the name through.

Kristen was left mortified.

To make matters even worse, Kirsten also received the official birth certificate of her child arrived in the mail, with ‘Methamphetamine Rules’ listed as her son’s given name.

“I don’t know how it slipped through,” she said.

“I’m not sure if someone was overworked, or if it was automated somewhere.”

Kirsten wondered: “Or possibly, maybe they thought Methamphetamine was a Greek name. They haven’t really given us a clear answer.”

The Registrar has since admitted the mistake and confirmed that Kirsten’s son’s “normal” name will be approved imminently.

A spokesperson for NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages has since explained to prospective parents that names registered at birth remain on the register “forever, even if the name is formally changed”.

A spokesperson described the situation as “highly unusual”, but added: “The Registry has since strengthened its processes in response to this highly unusual event. “The vast majority of parents do not choose a name for their newborn baby that is obscene, offensive or contrary to the public interest.”

Topics:

Drugs,methamphetamine,Parenting

RELATED ARTICLES

Jonnie Irwin seen wearing oxygen mask as he says cancer is ‘on the move again’

A place in the sun

Jonnie Irwin seen wearing oxygen mask as he says cancer is ‘on the move again’

By Steve Hopkins

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

Cocaine

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

By Jack Peat

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

Australia

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Cadbury bosses confirm they are stockpiling ingredients to prepare for hard Brexit

Brexit

Cadbury bosses confirm they are stockpiling ingredients to prepare for hard Brexit

By Rich Cooper

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died aged 91

Hugh Hefner

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died aged 91

By Conor Heneghan

CCTV footage shows gunman open fire on rival as he yells, ‘think you’re a bad boy, yeh’

Crime

CCTV footage shows gunman open fire on rival as he yells, ‘think you’re a bad boy, yeh’

By Steve Hopkins

Jon Stewart leaves Barack Obama in hysterics with Donald Trump comment (Video)

Barack Obama

Jon Stewart leaves Barack Obama in hysterics with Donald Trump comment (Video)

By Tom Victor

This 100 year-old tortoise has had so much sex he’s saved his species

Animals

This 100 year-old tortoise has had so much sex he’s saved his species

By Carl Anka

Man who offered to do housework for the first time falls down stairs and breaks leg

ambulance

Man who offered to do housework for the first time falls down stairs and breaks leg

By Kieran Galpin

Mum responds to backlash over video of her hugging teenage son at game

Mum responds to backlash over video of her hugging teenage son at game

By Joseph Loftus

Mesut Ozil names surprising Champions League dream team

Champions League

Mesut Ozil names surprising Champions League dream team

By Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi names toughest opponent he’s faced

Barcelona

Lionel Messi names toughest opponent he’s faced

By Callum Boyle

Val Kilmer was paid at least $2k per second for his scene in Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise

Val Kilmer was paid at least $2k per second for his scene in Top Gun: Maverick

By Steve Hopkins

Vanessa Feltz shares vid of Russell Brand making crude comments about her daughter

Vanessa Feltz shares vid of Russell Brand making crude comments about her daughter

By Joseph Loftus

Farage left with egg on his face after Financial Authority finds no evidence of ‘debanking’

banks

Farage left with egg on his face after Financial Authority finds no evidence of ‘debanking’

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer set to sack shadow chancellor after Labour poll slump

Anneliese Dodds

Keir Starmer set to sack shadow chancellor after Labour poll slump

By Reuben Pinder

McDonald’s is testing new all-day breakfast Happy Meals

Food

McDonald’s is testing new all-day breakfast Happy Meals

By Ben Kenyon

The child refugee separated from his only living family member

Afghanistan

The child refugee separated from his only living family member

By JOE

Extraordinary scenes as Springboks fan invades pitch to disrupt ruck (Video)

Rugby World Cup

Extraordinary scenes as Springboks fan invades pitch to disrupt ruck (Video)

By Ben Kiely

Newcastle United got ripped to shreds by someone born in the year 2000

Fulham

Newcastle United got ripped to shreds by someone born in the year 2000

By Tom Victor

This has to be the most honest room rental ad in the world

Life

This has to be the most honest room rental ad in the world

By Jade Hayden

Load more stories