12th Apr 2025

At least one person dead after latest horror airplane crash

Joseph Loftus

Awful news.

One person has been confirmed dead following another plane crash in the United States.

The latest incident took place near Propwash Airport in Justin, Texas at around 7.15pm yesterday.

The crash is believed to have happened suddenly after the pilot experienced issues with his aircraft, a 2019 Sabrewing Lightsport.

The City of Justin said in a statement: “Multiple investigations into this incident are currently underway. The plane involved is a small aircraft, although it is unclear at this stage exactly how many people were travelling in it.”

The news of this incident comes just hours after another three people died in a plane crash in Florida, and just one day after a helicopter fell into the Hudson on Thursday.

Yesterday’s incident in Florida was caused when the pilot of the Cessna 310R reported ‘mechanical issues’ while trying to approach an airport.

