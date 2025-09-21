Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

It’s being held this morning in Arizona.

Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service is set to take place this morning in Arizona.

The public service will be held in Arizona with tight security.

The service will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the NFL team Arizona Cardinals.

It has a capacity of 63,000 people, expandable to 73,000 for larger events.

The Desert Diamond Arena, which is nearby, will be used an overflow and can hold another 19,000 people.

Admission to the service is free and on a first-come first-serve basis.

It’s been reported that around 100,000 will be in attendance.