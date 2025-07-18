Search icon

18th Jul 2025

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

Erin McLaughlin

Astronomer debunks statement that appeared to be issued by CEO Andy Byron

It appeared that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron issued a statement regarding the awkward moment he and his coworker Kristin Cabot were ‘caught’ on the big screen at a recent Coldplay concert, however the firm has deemed the statement fake.

The tumult began when a kiss-cam from Coldplay’s recent Boston show went viral, as the footage shows Astronomer CEO embracing his coworker, Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer.

When the pair realised they were ‘caught’ on the big screen, they quickly ducked out of frame, hiding their faces from the camera’s view.

The original video of the cosy coworkers quickly went viral, accumulating over 45 million views on TikTok and millions of reposts across other social networks.

Even Coldplay’s Chris Martin commented on Byron and Cabot’s reaction to the camera at the time.

The frontman can be heard saying: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy,” unknowingly hitting the nail on the head.

Yesterday (July 17), a statement from Byron started doing the rounds online, which many believed was the real deal.

However, Astronomer has since claimed the statement is fake. The firm told TMZ it was “not a real statement”.

The fake statement that circulated the web read: “I want to acknowledge the moment that’s been circulating online, and the disappointment it’s caused.

“What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake play-out out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologise to my wife, my family, and my team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

“This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I’m taking time to reflect, take accountability, and figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.

“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle.

“As a friend once sang: ‘Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.”

However believable the first few lines are, the ending does appear to give away the legitimacy of the statement.

Topics:

CEO,Coldplay,Fake News

