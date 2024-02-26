Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

“Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in.”

Amy Schumer has issued a health update after being mocked for her ‘puffy’ face during a recent appearance.

The comedian was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss season two of her show Life & Beth.

But during and following her appearance on the chat show, she was the subject of a number of comments about her face.

Comments online ranged from people mocking her to others voicing concern for her wellbeing.

Some also asked if she had undergone some sort of surgery.

“I’m going to need all surgeons and doctors to weigh in here. Serious question, what happened to Amy’s face? Is it normally this size?” one person wrote on X.

Another asked: “What did Amy Schumer do to her face?”

The 42-year-old has since hit back at the trolls though, and initially explained that her face appeared “puffy” due to endometriosis.

In a post on Instagram, she said that she had “enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years.”

She continued: “And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an autoimmune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.

“Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head’ does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation.

“But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

Schumer has since revealed she was wrong about endometriosis as the cause

In her latest update, though, the comedian elaborated on her health, and explained that the change in her appearance was due to her Cushing’s Syndrome diagnosis.

Cushing’s Syndrome is a condition which is caused by having high doses of steroid injection. It happens when a person has elevated cortisol levels, a stress hormone, for a prolonged period.

“There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” Schumer told Jessica Yellin of the News not Noise newsletter.

“I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy [which] was the greatest news imaginable,” she added.

The comedian explained that she sought medical advice after facing comments around her appearance following her stint on The Tonight Show.

“I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up,” she said.

“Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in.

“But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realised something was wrong.”