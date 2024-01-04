The actress only has a reported 11 lines in the superhero flick.

Amber Heard has taken to social media to thank fans for their support of her return in Aquaman 2.

The actress’ post is noteworthy as she reprises her role as Mera opposite Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but her character plays a far smaller part in the follow-up than she did in the first film.

According to Business Insider, the actress only has 11 lines in the superhero flick and is “minimised to a tertiary character with little dialogue.”

This is despite the fact that her character is now married to Aquaman in the movie and has given birth to their baby.

Although Heard appears in some action sequences in the first half hour and the final half hour, her total time on screen comes to “about 15 to 20 minutes”.

“Devoid of any real depth, Heard’s entire existence in The Lost Kingdom feels purely contractual to fulfil her three-movie deal with Warner Bros,” Business Insider reports.

Amber Heard thanks fans for support following Aquaman 2

Her reduced part in the sequel follows the long and bitter defamation trial against her former husband Johnny Depp in summer 2022, during which there were reports that she would be cut from The Lost Kingdom.

Amber Heard testified during the trial that she had been given a “very pared-down version” of her role in Aquaman 2.

The actress claimed her character’s part in The Lost Kingdom had been slashed and that she had to “fight” to stay in the movie as its producers “didn’t want to include” her in the film.

She added: “I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another.

“They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”