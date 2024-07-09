Search icon

09th Jul 2024

Airport mechanic killed after being sucked into plane’s engine

Zoe Hodges

It’s not the first time a tragedy like this has occurred

A mechanic has been sucked into a Boeing passenger jet’s engine and killed at Chabahar Konarak airport in Iran.

Abolfazl Amiri, a local mechanic, was conducting routine maintenance work on Iranian domestic airline Varesh Airline’s Boeing 737-500 when the incident occurred.

According to Bild, the engine on the right-hand side of the aircraft had been started for a test run and though a safety area had been set up as is required, Amiri went back to retrieve a tool.

He was sucked into the engine and killed before it caught fire. Once the airport firebrigade had arrived on site and extinguished the fire, they recovered Amiri’s remains.

Iran’s aviation authority has ordered an investigation into the accident.

It’s not the first time this year that an incident of this nature has occurred. Back in May, a man was sucked into a KLM passenger plane engine at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport.

Passengers and crew on board the Embraer 190 aircraft which KLM use for their Cityhopper services, told a local news outlet that a ‘hellish noise’ came from the engine which then began trailing smoke.

The plane had been scheduled to take off from Amsterdam at 2.25pm and was heading to Billund in Denmark.

There was a massive emergency response to the tragedy just after 3pm as the plane was surrounded by fire trucks and ambulances.

The Dutch Royal Military Police who were brought in to investigate the incident concluded that the man had intentionally climbed into the engine and ruled it as suicide.

He was an employee of a company that operated out of Schipol Airport.

In 2022 a similar incident occurred in America after an Alabama baggage handler was sucked into an American Airlines plane engine.

The mother-of-three had repeatedly been warned to stay back but she heeded those warnings and the 34-year-old died on New Year’s Eve.

