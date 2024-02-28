Search icon

News

28th Feb 2024

‘A woman lived in a van outside my apartment and used it when I wasn’t home — it was my landlord’

JOE

She went through their mail and bins, and even brought her dog through the property

A renter has told how she discovered her landlord was living outside their home and sneaking in to use the bathroom and kitchen while they were out.

In a TikTok about her “nightmare landlord” in Sydney, Australia, Tahlia explained how she and her husband moved from Brisbane, and while “naive” about the rental crisis, the couple thought they were doing everything right.

They settled on a “fully furnished” property, close to the city, at an affordable price.

But little did they know it came with something unexpected – the landlord.

In her TikTok, Thalia explained the couple thought they were “doing the right thing because we went through a legitimate, well-known real estate (agents). And I would never recommend that one.”

She did not name the real estate agents.

Things didn’t quite fit from the moment Tahlia picked up the keys.

On arrival, the couple noticed the screen door was locked, but the front door was open.

@tahlz89

Sometimes we drive past the place to see if the van’s there and usually it is 💀💀 #rentalcrisisaustralia #rentalcrisissydney #nightmareowner #rentingaustralia

♬ original sound – Tahlia Smith

“It smelled like it had just been cleaned, like 10 minutes before,” Thalia said, explaining that the fan was on, as were the lights, and the back door was unlocked.

She also found bananas and canned foods around the kitchen, and a cat was trying to get into the property.

The real estate agent, Thalia explained, had done an entry report in the morning, so she knew something was up.

“Was somebody living in here, like an hour ago?” she asked the agent.

Ignoring the red flags, she and her husband lived on the property “for a long time.”

Later, they noticed a woman sitting in their front yard and frequently checked their mailbox and bins.

Tahlia explained that they “knew all the tenants” that lived in the area, and this woman “wasn’t one of them.”

Turns out, the landlord was living in a van out the front of the unit.

“When you would leave, she would use our bathroom, the kitchen, and she’d use our laundry without our knowledge,” Tahlia revealed.

“And the real estate was, somehow, allowing this to happen.”

Thalia said the woman would also enter the house with her dog and go through the couple’s mail and bins.

One day when Tahlia was working from home, she spotted the landlord sitting in the front yard “with a mate having a cup of tea.”

According to NSW Fair Trading, a landlord may only enter a rented property “without the tenant’s consent if they provide notice to the tenant.”

There are a minimum of two days’ notice required when inspecting the property unless the landlord believes the property has been abandoned, if urgent repairs are required or if there is an emergency.

The couple eventually moved out, but Thalia wrote in the caption of her video that, “sometimes we drive past the place to see if the van’s there and usually it is.”

Rather than make a formal complaint, as some commenters suggested the couple do, Thalia said they simply asked “to break lease without penalty, the agent agreed and we left asap. Wasn’t worth the legal battle but we would have won.”

Commenters were predictably outraged by Thalia’s revelations.

“This is insanity, are you kidding me?!! I’m so glad you’re out of there,” one person wrote.

Another person said: “I would have exposed her on Current Affair! Obviously, she had some troubles, but that is no excuse to use your things sorry ‘steal’ How awful.”

Related links:

‘I live in one of Britain’s worst tower blocks. It’s a living hell’

Landlord, 22, says young have ‘no excuse’ for not owning a home

Pregnant mum-to-be fears for unborn child after being forced to live in ‘cesspit’ flat riddled with mould

Last person living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ after demolition order is now re-decorating

Topics:

Cost of living crisis,Housing Crisis,Landlords

RELATED ARTICLES

Iceland cuts price of baby formula to £7.95 amid cost of living crisis

Baby

Iceland cuts price of baby formula to £7.95 amid cost of living crisis

By Ryan Price

Man returns home to land he bought to find someone’s built a $1.5 million house on it

Connecticut

Man returns home to land he bought to find someone’s built a $1.5 million house on it

By JOE

TikToker bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

Charity

TikToker bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

Alabama Rot

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

By Ryan Price

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

By Joseph Loftus

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton health update issued as Prince William pulls out of event

Kate Middleton health update issued as Prince William pulls out of event

By Nina McLaughlin

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

Kate Middleton

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

By Ryan Price

Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise’s son Mac dies aged 33 of rare cancer

Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise’s son Mac dies aged 33 of rare cancer

By Nina McLaughlin

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

Alabama Rot

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

By Joseph Loftus

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

Football

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

By JOE

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Heinz says you’ve been making beans on toast wrong your whole life

beans on toast

Heinz says you’ve been making beans on toast wrong your whole life

By JOE

Man goes viral for refusing to give up his spot on a ride to a crying child

Comment

Man goes viral for refusing to give up his spot on a ride to a crying child

By Ryan Price

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

Erik Ten Hag

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

By Simon Kelly

People are only just realising why the same people appear in Adam Sandler’s movies

Adam Sandler

People are only just realising why the same people appear in Adam Sandler’s movies

By JOE

Liverpool make first approach for Xabi Alonso

Football

Liverpool make first approach for Xabi Alonso

By Callum Boyle

One of the greatest gangster movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

One of the greatest gangster movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories