The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

The Kooks have announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will play a string of shows this October in support of their upcoming album, Never/Know.

Announcing the tour, the group said: “Did someone ask for a UK tour? We CANNOT wait to be back on the road and it wouldn’t be right without some shows at home in the UK…”

It will begin on 3 October at Manchester’s Co-op Live and then head to Cardiff, Brighton, Newcastle and Birmingham.

They’ll then finish up with a show at London’s O2 on 11 October, which marks their first ever performance at the iconic venue.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album, which is due for release on 9 May.

The LP features singles “Never Know” and “Sunny Baby” and fans can also expect to hear tracks from their back catalogue.

This includes the likes of “Naive”, “She Moves in Her Own Way”, “Shine On” and “Always Where I Need to Be” to name a few.

The news follows up their US and Canadian tour announcement, which is due to kick off on 27 May in Montreal.

Ahead of The Kooks tickets going on sale for their UK arena tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Kooks tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 25 March via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order their album from the official store here will receive access to presale tickets. This will take place from 10am on Wednesday, 23 March and you’ll receive details via email on how to access it.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the album then you’ll automatically receive a presale code, so check your inbox.

3 October – Manchester, Co-op Live – Ticketmaster

4 October – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster

5 October – Brighton, Brighton Centre – Ticketmaster

9 October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

10 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

11 October – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS