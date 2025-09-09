Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

Tickets go on sale this month

The first ticket prices for Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour have been revealed.

The singer recently confirmed details of the tour, which will stop off across North America and the UK in 2026.

It’ll mark the pop star’s first tour in seven years, and will see her headline arena venues next summer.

She will begin the tour on 6 June in Oakland and head to the likes of Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago and Montreal.

While the UK leg of the tour will see the “Thank U, Next” singer headline five nights at London’s O2 Arena in August.

The first tickets went on sale today (9 September), which saw thousands of fans join the queue on the likes of Ticketmaster and Seat Geek to secure their tickets early.

This has led to additional dates being added in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Sunrise, Montreal and Boston due to huge demand.

The presale also saw details of the ticket prices revealed, which fans have been anticipating since she made the tour announcement.

Below you can find out everything we know about Ariana Grande ticket prices so far.

How much are Ariana Grande tickets?

During the first presale in North America, which began on 9 September, a number of ticket prices have been revealed.

Standard tickets for the North American leg are confirmed to be priced between $59.40 and $999.50 plus service fees.

Some of the different seated sections are priced at $470.25 (lower bowl) / $235 (mid bowl) / $120.60 (upper bowl).

While VIP tickets for Brooklyn are priced at $1,179.40 / $825.40 / $495, which is expected to be similar across the run.

The UK ticket prices won’t be confirmed until next week when tickets go on presale from 16 September.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Ariana Grande tickets for her O2 Arena shows from 10am BST on Thursday, 18 September via:

While tickets for the singer’s North American shows go on general sale at 10am local time on Wednesday, 10 September via:

You can find out everything you need to know about presale tickets in our guide here.

6-9 June – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets

13-14 June – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

17 & 19 June – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

24 & 26 June – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets

30 June & 2-3 July – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – tickets

6 & 8-9 July – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

12-13, 16 and 18-19 July – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

22 and 24-25 July – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

28 and 30-31 July – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets

3 and 5 August – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

15-16 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

19-20 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

23 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets