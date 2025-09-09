Search icon

Music

09th Sep 2025

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

Jonny Yates

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

Tickets go on sale this month

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The first ticket prices for Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour have been revealed.

The singer recently confirmed details of the tour, which will stop off across North America and the UK in 2026.

It’ll mark the pop star’s first tour in seven years, and will see her headline arena venues next summer.

She will begin the tour on 6 June in Oakland and head to the likes of Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago and Montreal.

While the UK leg of the tour will see the “Thank U, Next” singer headline five nights at London’s O2 Arena in August.

The first tickets went on sale today (9 September), which saw thousands of fans join the queue on the likes of Ticketmaster and Seat Geek to secure their tickets early.

This has led to additional dates being added in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Sunrise, Montreal and Boston due to huge demand.

The presale also saw details of the ticket prices revealed, which fans have been anticipating since she made the tour announcement.

Below you can find out everything we know about Ariana Grande ticket prices so far.

How much are Ariana Grande tickets?

During the first presale in North America, which began on 9 September, a number of ticket prices have been revealed.

Standard tickets for the North American leg are confirmed to be priced between $59.40 and $999.50 plus service fees.

Some of the different seated sections are priced at $470.25 (lower bowl) / $235 (mid bowl) / $120.60 (upper bowl).

While VIP tickets for Brooklyn are priced at $1,179.40 / $825.40 / $495, which is expected to be similar across the run.

The UK ticket prices won’t be confirmed until next week when tickets go on presale from 16 September.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Ariana Grande tickets for her O2 Arena shows from 10am BST on Thursday, 18 September via:

While tickets for the singer’s North American shows go on general sale at 10am local time on Wednesday, 10 September via:

You can find out everything you need to know about presale tickets in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

6-9 June – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets

13-14 June – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

17 & 19 June – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

24 & 26 June – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets

30 June & 2-3 July – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – tickets

6 & 8-9 July – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

12-13, 16 and 18-19 July – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

22 and 24-25 July – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

28 and 30-31 July – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets

3 and 5 August – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

15-16 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

19-20 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

23 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,ariana grande,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

Affiliate

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

By Jonny Yates

Samsung watch that rivals Apple for runners gets limited discount

Affiliate

Samsung watch that rivals Apple for runners gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

Affiliate

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Ed Sheeran ticket prices confirmed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Ed Sheeran ticket prices confirmed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Laufey ticket prices revealed for her UK and European arena tour dates

Affiliate

Laufey ticket prices revealed for her UK and European arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

The Weeknd ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

The Weeknd ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Laufey announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Laufey announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Keir Starmer releases statement after Israel launch strike into Qatar

Israel

Keir Starmer releases statement after Israel launch strike into Qatar

By Harry Warner

Russia’s ‘doomsday radio’ sends chilling first message in months as global tensions rise

nuclear war

Russia’s ‘doomsday radio’ sends chilling first message in months as global tensions rise

By Ava Keady

Man arrested after Heathrow Airport incident that caused evacuation

Man arrested after Heathrow Airport incident that caused evacuation

By Joseph Loftus

Brits face mandatory fingerprint registration at EU security checks

UK

Brits face mandatory fingerprint registration at EU security checks

By Ava Keady

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

Israel

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

By Harry Warner

Israel launches strike into Qatar

Israel

Israel launches strike into Qatar

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Paddy Power Serbia v England Offer: Get 50/1 on England to win 

England

Paddy Power Serbia v England Offer: Get 50/1 on England to win 

By JOE

Shoppers fuming as Quality Street make huge change to beloved box of chocolates

Chocolate

Shoppers fuming as Quality Street make huge change to beloved box of chocolates

By Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #42: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #42: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named

News

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named

By Harry Warner

Champion bodybuilder stabbed to death by girlfriend

Champion bodybuilder stabbed to death by girlfriend

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories