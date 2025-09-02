Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

Fans will want to know this seating plan info

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Ticketmaster has given an update on Ariana Grande’s five shows at London’s O2 Arena.

The pop icon recently announced details of The Eternal Sunshine Tour, which marks her first run of shows since 2019.

The much-anticipated tour is set to begin on 6 June in Oakland, California, before heading to the likes of Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, New York City, and Chicago.

The singer will then head to London for five nights on 15-16, 19-20 and 23 August.

And now Ticketmaster has issued updates to those planning on securing tickets to see the superstar in London next August.

This includes some strict rule that fans must follow including that each person can only purchase a maximum of six tickets during the presale and general sale.

Ticketmaster says: “A max of 6 tickets per person during presales and onsale. Tickets in excess of this will be cancelled. Tickets must not be purchased with the intention of reselling them.

“If you can no longer use your tickets, you may only resell them through authorised resale sites (please check Event page on livenation.co.uk). You may not resell or offer to resell tickets for this event through any unauthorised resale site.

“Any tickets purchased, resold or offered for resale in breach of these special conditions may be cancelled.”

Plus, the official ticketing outlet for the tour have yet to reveal the ‘official’ seating plan for the London shows.

This has led to fans wondering whether there will be a standing section, VIP standing pits, or if the O2 Arena will be fully seated.

However according to the Ticketmaster website fans are warned that in the standing section fans must be older than 16, and for seated any under 15s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

This seemingly confirms that there will be standing ticket options for The Eternal Sunshine Tour, with the official seating plan expected to be revealed soon.

Ahead of Ariana Grande tickets going on sale for her O2 Arena shows you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Ariana Grande tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Ariana Grande tickets for her O2 Arena shows from 10am BST on Thursday, 18 September via:

While tickets for the singer’s North American shows go on general sale at 10am local time on Wednesday, 10 September via:

You can find out everything you need to know about presale tickets in our guide here.

6-9 June – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets

13-14 June – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

17 & 19 June – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

24 & 26 June – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets

30 June & 2 July – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – tickets

6 & 8 July – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

12-13, 16 and 18 July – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

22 and 24 July – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

28 and 30 July – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets

3 and 5 August – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

15-16 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

19-20 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

23 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets