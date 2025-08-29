All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

Fans can sign up for presale tickets

Ariana Grande recently announced five London shows on her Eternal Sunshine Tour – and this is everything you need to know about presale tickets.

The singer recently confirmed that she’ll bring the much-anticipated tour to the O2 Arena.

She’ll headline the venue, marking her only European shows on the tour, on 15-16, 19-20 and 23 August.

It marks her first since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour and will be in support of her most recent album, Eternal Sunshine.

The LP features singles “yes, and?”, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” and “the boy is mine”.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this September, with fans hoping to catch the singer on her first tour in seven years.

Ahead of the general sale, fans will have a chance to secure tickets early during presales.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets.

When can I get Ariana Grande presale tickets for London?

Presale tickets for the singer’s shows at the O2 Arena in London will go on sale from 10am BST on Tuesday, 16 September.

Fans can sign up via the singer’s official website here. Just choose your preferred date from the list and sign up via Laylo with your phone number.

You’ll then receive a link to access to tickets early ahead of the general sale.

Is there an O2 Priority sale?

Yes, if you’re an O2 or Virgin Media customer you can access the O2 Priority sale from 10am BST on Tuesday, 16 September.

This will be available via the O2 mobile app, just sign into your account, or sign up if you haven’t set up an account yet but are eligible to do so.

Head to the app on the day of the presale to access tickets early.

Are there any other presales taking place?

At the time of writing the only presales happening for Ariana Grande’s The Eternal Sunshine Tour in London are the artist presale, and O2 Priority sale.

If any other presales are confirmed in the next few weeks we’ll update this with the latest news.

When is the general sale?

Tickets for her shows at London’s O2 Arena go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 18 September via:

6-9 June – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets

13-14 June – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

17 & 19 June – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

24 & 26 June – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets

30 June & 2 July – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – tickets

6 & 8 July – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

12-13, 16 and 18 July – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

22 and 24 July – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

28 and 30 July – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets

3 and 5 August – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

15-16 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

19-20 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

23 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets