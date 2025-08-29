Search icon

Music

29th Aug 2025

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

Jonny Yates

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

Fans can sign up for presale tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Ariana Grande recently announced five London shows on her Eternal Sunshine Tour – and this is everything you need to know about presale tickets.

The singer recently confirmed that she’ll bring the much-anticipated tour to the O2 Arena.

She’ll headline the venue, marking her only European shows on the tour, on 15-16, 19-20 and 23 August.

It marks her first since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour and will be in support of her most recent album, Eternal Sunshine.

The LP features singles “yes, and?”, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” and “the boy is mine”.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this September, with fans hoping to catch the singer on her first tour in seven years.

Ahead of the general sale, fans will have a chance to secure tickets early during presales.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets.

When can I get Ariana Grande presale tickets for London?

Presale tickets for the singer’s shows at the O2 Arena in London will go on sale from 10am BST on Tuesday, 16 September.

Fans can sign up via the singer’s official website here. Just choose your preferred date from the list and sign up via Laylo with your phone number.

You’ll then receive a link to access to tickets early ahead of the general sale.

Is there an O2 Priority sale?

Yes, if you’re an O2 or Virgin Media customer you can access the O2 Priority sale from 10am BST on Tuesday, 16 September.

This will be available via the O2 mobile app, just sign into your account, or sign up if you haven’t set up an account yet but are eligible to do so.

Head to the app on the day of the presale to access tickets early.

Are there any other presales taking place?

At the time of writing the only presales happening for Ariana Grande’s The Eternal Sunshine Tour in London are the artist presale, and O2 Priority sale.

If any other presales are confirmed in the next few weeks we’ll update this with the latest news.

When is the general sale?

Tickets for her shows at London’s O2 Arena go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 18 September via:

What are the tour dates?

6-9 June – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets

13-14 June – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

17 & 19 June – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

24 & 26 June – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets

30 June & 2 July – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – tickets

6 & 8 July – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

12-13, 16 and 18 July – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

22 and 24 July – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

28 and 30 July – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets

3 and 5 August – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

15-16 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

19-20 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

23 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,ariana grande,Music,O2 arena,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

Affiliate

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

By Jonny Yates

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

Affiliate

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By JOE

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

Affiliate

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By JOE

Government wins appeal against closure of Epping asylum hotel

Government wins appeal against closure of Epping asylum hotel

By Nina McLaughlin

Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

Sex and Relationships

Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

By JOE

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

By JOE

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

Aviation

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

By Harry Warner

Inbetweeners star Simon Bird cast alongside Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

Movies

Inbetweeners star Simon Bird cast alongside Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

fired

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

By JOE

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

Airbnb

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

By JOE

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

Health

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

By Harry Warner

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

sensitive

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

By Joseph Loftus

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories