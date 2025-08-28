Search icon

28th Aug 2025

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

Jonny Yates

Ariana Grande announces 'The Eternal Sunshine Tour' dates and ticket details.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour will take place in 2026

Ariana Grande has announced details of The Eternal Sunshine Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed the much-anticipated tour, which will take place in summer 2026.

She’ll headline arena venues across the US, Canada and the UK as part of the upcoming tour.

It’ll begin in Oakland on 6 June, with multiple nights in each city including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Montreal, and Canada.

She’ll then take the tour to London – for her only European shows scheduled so far – at the O2 Arena.

The pop icon will perform five nights in the UK capital on 15-16, 19-20 and 23 August.

The news comes after the singer teased the announcement just yesterday (27 August), leading to fans believing a tour was being revealed.

It marks her first since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour and will be in support of her most recent album, Eternal Sunshine.

The LP features singles “yes, and?”, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” and “the boy is mine”.

Fans can also expect to hear tracks from her back catalogue, including 2020’s Positions, which never had an accompanying tour.

Ahead of Ariana Grande tickets going on sale for The Eternal Sunshine Tour you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Ariana Grande tickets go on sale?

Tickets for her North American shows go on general sale at 10am local time on Wednesday, 10 September via:

Tickets for her shows at London’s O2 Arena go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 18 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up for presales for both the North American and UK shows.

Presale is now open here until 11am PST / 2pm ET / 7pm BST on Sunday, 7 September.

The presale for North American shows will take place at 10am local time on Tuesday, 9 September, and for the UK shows at 10am local time on Tuesday, 16 September.

You’ll receive an email/text with details on how to access the presale so check your inbox including the junk folder.

In the UK fans can also access an O2 Priority sale from 10am local time on Tuesday, 16 September. This will be available via the O2 mobile app.

What are the tour dates?

6-9 June – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets

13-14 June – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

17 & 19 June – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

24 & 26 June – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets

30 June & 2 July – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena – tickets

6 & 8 July – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

12-13, 16 and 18 July – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

22 and 24 July – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

28 and 30 July – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets

3 and 5 August – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

15-16 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

19-20 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

23 August – London, O2 Arena – tickets

