Search icon

lifestyle

22nd Aug 2023

Pub landlord reveals what the number on a pint glass means

Joseph Loftus

‘I thought everybody knew this!’

Well, turns out they didn’t as many people have only just learned the truth of the matter.

A pub landlord, Dan Horsman, the general manager of The Buck Inn in Malham, North Yorkshire, took to TikTok to explain what the numbers on your pint glass mean.

‘Pub Man Dan’, as he is known on social media, said in the video: “If you’ve ever wondered why your beer doesn’t look quite right, you see those bubbles forming on the side of your glass, it’s because of that number there… That’s the year the glass was made.”

He continued: “You shouldn’t keep your glasses for more than three years, after that three years, you should be getting rid of them and getting new ones.”

Surprisingly a wealth of people didn’t know this – but I guess not everybody spends their life down the pub.

@pubmandan

Knowing the age of your glassware! #PubTok #Beer #LearnOnTiKTok #FYP #ForYouPage

♬ Coffee for You Head – Vinyll

While everybody agrees that the numbers do denote the year in which a glass was made, some have argued against his other claims, saying that bubbles can form on the side of a glass from dirt which can be removed using a glass cleaner.

Beer dispensing equipment supplier, Micro Matic, explain: “A head of foam on the top of a beer is ideal; however bubbles forming on the sides or bottom of the beer glass and then rising to the top may indicate the glass is not ‘beer clean’.

“Bubbles form at the sides and bottom of a glass, where residue or microscopic cracks serve as starting points for carbon dioxide molecules to gather. When the carbon dioxide at a collection site reaches critical volume, a bubble detaches from the glass and launches itself towards the beer head.

“A clean beer glass should not have bubbles anywhere but in the head on top of the beer, or lacing on the side of the beer glass.”

So long as it’s not absolutely rotten looking it’s probably fine. That’s my theory anyway.

Did you know what the numbers on a pint glass meant?

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United urged to donate Mason Greenwood transfer fee to charity

Football

Man United urged to donate Mason Greenwood transfer fee to charity

By Callum Boyle

‘Hidden’ structures discovered on the far side of the moon

‘Hidden’ structures discovered on the far side of the moon

By Joseph Loftus

Jose Mourinho responds to Mason Greenwood to Roma links

Football

Jose Mourinho responds to Mason Greenwood to Roma links

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Video of freshly cut meat spasming is turning people into vegetarians

Diet

Video of freshly cut meat spasming is turning people into vegetarians

By JOE

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

By Joseph Loftus

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

Law

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

By Charlie Herbert

British family raises £3,000 to fly ‘adorable’ blind stray puppy to the UK from Mauritius

adoption

British family raises £3,000 to fly ‘adorable’ blind stray puppy to the UK from Mauritius

By JOE

‘I lost £1,050 dream break because of a little known passport rule’

Holiday

‘I lost £1,050 dream break because of a little known passport rule’

By JOE

‘My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period’

Family

‘My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period’

By Charlie Herbert

DPD driver, 23, ‘ambushed and killed by gang’ while making afternoon delivery

DPD driver, 23, ‘ambushed and killed by gang’ while making afternoon delivery

By Steve Hopkins

Heinz drops new ketchup-filled hash browns

hash brown

Heinz drops new ketchup-filled hash browns

By Charlie Herbert

Tyson Fury explains why all three of his sons have the same name

Tyson Fury explains why all three of his sons have the same name

By Joseph Loftus

Sky Sports apologise to Everton after mocking team’s black armbands

Everton

Sky Sports apologise to Everton after mocking team’s black armbands

By Callum Boyle

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

New Netflix murder doc based on disturbing true story is flying up Top 10

By Stephen Porzio

Woman shouts ‘get a real job’ at influencers as they take pics outside

Australia

Woman shouts ‘get a real job’ at influencers as they take pics outside

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

PIC: This Making a Murderer article is as confusing as it is hilarious

Making A Murderer

PIC: This Making a Murderer article is as confusing as it is hilarious

By JOE

Man City reportedly considering move for Liverpool starlet

Jerome Sinclair

Man City reportedly considering move for Liverpool starlet

By Tom Victor

Lebanese bride’s wedding video captures the terrifying moment of the Beirut explosion

Lebanese bride’s wedding video captures the terrifying moment of the Beirut explosion

By Rich Cooper

Stoke City to hold internal discussions following James McClean incident

Championship

Stoke City to hold internal discussions following James McClean incident

By Darragh Murphy

Morrisons is selling all three courses of Christmas dinner in a giant pasty

Christmas

Morrisons is selling all three courses of Christmas dinner in a giant pasty

By James Dawson

Chad Mendes scored an insane sudden victory in combat sports return

Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes scored an insane sudden victory in combat sports return

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories